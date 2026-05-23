Conran Design Group Brings New Life to Retirement Business Standard Life

Conran Design Group has revitalised pensions and retirement provider Standard Life with a new brand positioning, colour palette, photography style and visual identities to appeal to younger generations and the need for a modern, relevant retirement business. The new positioning focuses on communicating a sense of action and empowerment that appeals to the younger audience.

Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors What does it take to make a 200-year-old financial giant feel relevant to a generation that isn’t thinking about retirement?

That's the question Conran Design Group found itself tackling when it took on the job of leading a full-scale brand transformation for pensions and retirement company Standard Life. Recently elevated to the position of master brand for parent company Phoenix Group plc, Standard Life found itself facing a broader role and wider audience.

And it was clear that in order to engage with a younger generation, the brand needed revitalising to compete with its peers as a modern and relevant retirement business. Conran Design Group developed a new brand positioning for Standard Life, encompassing a new vibrant, digital-first colour palette, a new photography style, a bolder approach to type and new pictograms, illustrations and icons.

It also created a new distinctive brand asset: the Journey Line, a hero device that symbolised the ups and downs of everyone’s journey to and through retirement. Mark Cassoni, CEO of Conran Design Group, said: 'We couldn't wait to step into the shoes of Standard Life and bring fresh thinking and creative energy to a brand that has undergone significant transformation at a pivotal point in its history.

To create a strong, modern brand identity that resonates with its diverse audience, we had to tap into strong design principles, a clear brand story and innovative visuals.

' Charlie Skinner, head of brand strategy at Conran Design Group, said: 'The reality is that 6 out of 7 people in the UK are financially unprepared for retirement, so appealing to younger audiences is as much of a public necessity as it is a business growth move. 'When you’ve got a brand with as much heritage as Standard Life, it’s a careful balance: retaining that equity is as important as pushing your brand forwards.

Pension brands are all about trust – they’re responsible for people’s life savings, after all – so they can’t afford to seem unstable or fickle, or in extreme cases, become unrecognisable to their customers.

' Critical to the move, Standard Life relaunched with a purpose: helping people secure a life of possibilities. This extends the brand beyond the usual hygiene factors of its sector – reliability, security – and brings a sense of action and empowerment that appeals to a younger audience. Photography was crucial as it allowed us to portray life with vibrancy, energy and optimism, which are elements Standard Life wanted to communicate to its audience.

Pension providers can fall into clichés with photography – think grandparents on the beach – so we steered away from these familiar tropes and captured energetic life moments that appeal to a millennial age group. This includes the Journey Line, which appears throughout creative as a dynamic symbol of the road to retirement, signifying that your retirement journey has already begun – whether we like it or not





CreativeBloq / 🏆 40. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brand Strategy Pension Provider Digital-First Colour Palette Photography Style Visual Identities Retain Equity Push Brand Forwards Public Necessity Business Growth Move Financial Services Category Challenges Passive Rhetoric Pushes Positivity Modern Relevant Retirement Business Energetic Life Moments Dynamic Symbol Of The Road To Retirement Life Of Possibilities Helpful People Secure A Life Of Possibilities Retire Journey Has Already Begun Targeting Millennials

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