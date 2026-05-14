Conservative leader attacks Labour leadership, accuses Health Secretary of phoning in his day job

Kemi Badenoch, the Conservative leader, accused Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, of shooting 'dirty looks' at her and accused him of phoning in his day job while he leads a coup against Keir Starmer. She also took aim at the Labour leadership's total dysfunction and the party's ongoing unpopularity.

Kemi Badenoch accused Wes Streeting of shooting 'dirty looks' at her as she accused the Health Secretary of phoning in his day job while he leads a coup against Keir Starmer.

The Conservative leader tore into the Labour leadership's total dysfunction and the party's ongoing unpopularity today as she accused Sir Keir Starmer of being 'in office, but not in power'. She took pot shots at the PM, his top team, and his leadership rivals in the King's Speech debate in the Commons this afternoon.

She criticised Mr Streeting of being 'distracted' from his day job trying to fix the NHS by the plotting, as he sat squirming several spaces away from Sir Keir. During the debate on the King's Speech, Mrs Badenoch told the Commons: 'All we have is a load of re-announced policies.

Hounding our brave veterans through the courts, legislating for digital ID, a policy they told us they dropped, banning trail hunting, just more class war that makes no one's life better, scrapping NHS England, something the Prime Minister announced 14 months ago. But then I suppose the Health Secretary has been a bit distracted lately, hasn't he? He's chuntering now, why don't you just do your job? Do your job.

' She then looked at Mr Streeting, saying: 'There's no point in giving me dirty looks. We all know what he's been up to.

' The Conservative leader took pot shots at the PM and his leadership rivals in the King's Speech debate in the Commons this afternoon. As Health Secretary Wes Streeting - expected to launch a leadership bid tomorrow - sat squirming, she accused him of being 'distracted' from his day job trying to fix the NHS.

She also took aim at the female members of the Labour front bench, as Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy and others looked on. She highlighted that plans to increase business rates and taxes on firms had seen MPs 'banned from pubs, banned from hairdressers, which is presumably why all the women on the front bench have the same hairstyle!

' When faced with Labour MPs making noise during her speech, Mrs Badenoch said 'I know they can't wait to get back to their plotting', and later: 'They want to lead our country, they can't even lead a coup'. She went on: 'I know the convention is for this to be a light-hearted debate, but as I have already said, this is a highly unusual moment. The Prime Minister is in office, but not in power.

Everyone is trying to pretend it's all right. It's not all right. In the past 48 hours, nearly 100 Labour MPs have called for the Prime Minister to resign. Four ministers have quit.

It is clear his authority has gone and that he will not be able to deliver what little there is in this King's Speech. This is a Government less than two years in office, which has already run out of ideas and run out of road. Sir Keir did not react as she spoke. Mr Streeting is poised to pull the pin on the Labour leadership grenade today amid fears of a markets meltdown.

Keir Starmer has begged MPs not to 'sink into the politics of division' as he unveiled the King's Speech. But questions are raging over whether he will stay in No 10 long enough to implement the legislative programme. The Health Secretary has told allies that he is ready to resign and pull the trigger on a challenge as soon as tomorrow, after a brutal 16-minute meeting with Sir Keir in No 10 this morning.

She also took aim at the female members of the Labour front bench, as Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy and others looked on. A senior Government source told the Daily Mail: 'Yes, it's happening. Wes is definitely going for it.

' Another Labour aide said: 'I don't see how they can not after all this briefing. ' Experts have warned that such an escalation could see gilts - the main way the Government borrows money - and sterling 'move rapidly into crisis territory'. In a sign of the PM's weakness, Downing Street said he had 'full confidence' in Mr Streeting this afternoon despite the obvious plotting.

The Cabinet minister was notably absent from the frontbench in the Commons as MPs waited for the monarch to arrive, with Sir Keir flanked by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Rachel Reeves. He later appeared standing by the Speaker's chair, and filed through to the Lords to watch the Speech next to Tory James Cleverly. Allies had committed to staying silent today to avoid embarrassing the King, but his intentions leaked out shortly after the abortive talks with Sir Keir.

The news sent Government borrowing costs - which are close to 28-year highs - spiking again. The package of 35 Bills - and several draft Bills - includes moves to cosy up to the EU, as well as boost the push for Net Zer





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