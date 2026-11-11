Conservative Leader Kemi Badenoch Condemns Andy Burnham Over North Sea Drilling Ban

Kemi Badenoch criticizes Andy Burnham for banning new North Sea licenses while the UK defends Falklands drilling rights, citing lost tax revenue from the Rosebank oil field.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has launched a sharp critique of Energy Secretary Andy Burnham, labeling the government's simultaneous approach to fossil fuel extraction as contradictory and politically inconsistent. The confrontation occurred during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, where Badenoch highlighted the disparity between London's legal defense of offshore drilling in the Falkland Islands and its legislative push to halt new energy projects within the United Kingdom.

Badenoch Challenges Government Consistency

Badenoch explicitly questioned why it is deemed acceptable for the state to pursue oil and gas exploration near the Falklands while simultaneously introducing laws that prohibit similar activities off the coast of Scotland. She argued that this dual strategy undermines national energy security and economic stability, suggesting that the current administration is undermining its own fiscal projections by restricting domestic production capabilities.

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The Conservative leader pointed out that the Treasury's budget forecasts have already factored in significant tax revenues from the unapproved Rosebank oil development. This discrepancy forms the core of her argument, implying that the government is banking on money from a project it is actively hindering through restrictive legislation and political hesitation.

Legal Battle and Legislative Ban Contrast

Ellie Reeves, the attorney general for England and Wales, is currently representing the UK Government at an international tribunal known as ITLOS. She is opposing Argentina's request for a provisional ruling that would suspend oil drilling operations near the Falkland Islands. This legal maneuvering stands in stark contrast to the domestic policy direction being driven by Andy Burnham and the Labour government.

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Domestically, the Labour government's Energy Independence Bill aims to bring about a statutory end to any new North Sea licensing rounds. While the administration recently granted approval for the Jackdaw gas development located off Aberdeen, it continues to delay a final decision on the massive Rosebank oil field situated off Shetland. Critics argue this selective approval process lacks transparency and strategic coherence.

Fiscal Forecasts and Revenue Projections

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has provided detailed data illustrating the potential financial impact of these energy policies. The forecaster projects that oil and gas revenues will drop significantly over the next five years, falling from £5.1 billion this year to £3.1 billion next year. Further declines are expected, reaching £1.9 billion in 2028-29, £1.2 billion in 2029-30, and just £0.3 billion in 2030-31.

The OBR warns that revenues could fall to close to zero in the subsequent year. This steep decline is attributed primarily to the expiry of the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) in September 2029 and the anticipated continued reduction in overall oil and gas production volumes across the region.

Parliamentary Debate on Decision Making

During the parliamentary exchange, Badenoch accused the Foreign Secretary, Ed Miliband, of instructing government lawyers not to vigorously defend the court case against Argentina. She characterized his previous stance on Rosebank as climate vandalism and suggested that his judgment on energy matters is unreliable compared to his political ambitions involving figures like Russell Brand.

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Andy Burnham defended the government's position by stating that the decision regarding Rosebank is quasi-legal and will be taken in due course. He noted that the previous administration's attempt to approve Jackdaw was struck down because it was made as an overtly political decision. Burnham insisted that the current government is adhering to proper legal and procedural standards.

Tom Josephs, a member of the Budget Responsibility Committee at the OBR, confirmed to MSPs that both Jackdaw and Rosebank revenues were included in forecasting assumptions. However, he clarified that these projections rely on estimates from the North Sea Transition Authority and are entirely separate from the government's actual administrative decisions on whether to proceed with the projects.

Josephs also highlighted that production levels are expected to decline by 14 percent per year if no new fields are developed, rather than the 10 percent rate seen with continued development. He explained that the projected revenue drop is a combination of factors, including the end of the energy profits levy, lower commodity prices, and reduced physical production output.