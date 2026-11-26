Conservative MP Andrew Bowie reveals how his family faced a dementia care crisis. He highlights the need for support for carers of Gordon Campbell and Alexandra Bowie.

Conservative MP Andrew Bowie has publicly detailed the severe emotional and physical toll that caring for two grandmothers with dementia took on his family. Representing West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, Bowie used his platform to highlight the struggles faced by untrained family caregivers across the United Kingdom.

His personal story serves as a stark warning about the isolation experienced by those managing the disease without adequate external support systems. Bowie emphasized that his advocacy is driven by firsthand experience with the devastating effects of Alzheimer's and related conditions.

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Gordon Campbell faced crisis point

Gordon Campbell, the maternal grandfather of Andrew Bowie, served twenty-five years in the Royal Navy before becoming an English teacher. When his wife Catherine began showing signs of dementia in their seventies, Campbell assumed sole responsibility for her care. This decision reflected a generational trait where proud individuals refused to ask for assistance.

The situation escalated until a neighbor discovered Campbell collapsed at home due to exhaustion from influenza. This chance intervention forced the family to step in, as Campbell had reached a critical breaking point and would never have admitted his struggle voluntarily.

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Family distance complicated care

Living seventy miles apart from his mother in Arbroath while residing north of Aberdeen made daily support impossible for Andrew Bowie during his school years. His mother attempted to visit weekly, but the long drive prevented her from providing the necessary day-to-day assistance her father required.

Consequently, the family made the difficult decision to move Catherine into a care home. Bowie praised the staff at the facility but noted that surrendering a relative to full-time care remains a heartbreaking last resort for many families facing these challenges.

Paternal grandmother suffered decline

The disease also impacted his paternal grandmother, Alexandra Bowie, who contracted dementia at a younger age than her sister-in-law. Her decline was described as a long, drawn-out process that altered family lives unalterably. She went from chairing local organizations like the Women's Royal Institute to being unable to feed or speak.

Alexandra lacked a family member living at home, so her daughter visited daily while the wider Bowie family joined weekly. This extended period highlighted the cruel nature of the disease, which erases the personality of the loved one while leaving caregivers to mourn their living absence.

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Supporting Alzheimer Scotland funding

Andrew Bowie has endorsed the Mail's Dementia Carers Together campaign, aiming to raise one million pounds for Alzheimer Scotland. The funds will support sessions in Scotland designed to equip carers with the skills needed to manage the journey ahead.

Bowie argues that more must be done to highlight the horrific impact of dementia on wider families and friends. He notes that as people live longer, more families will face this crisis, yet awareness remains low among those not directly impacted by the disease.

Helpline and future awareness efforts

Alzheimer Scotland offers a twenty-four-hour Freephone Dementia Helpline available seven days a week for any caller in need of immediate advice. The number for support is 0808 303 3000, and further information is available online.

Bowie continues to use his position in parliament to call for improved care structures. He believes that sharing these personal stories is essential to driving policy changes and ensuring that future carers do not face the same isolation and exhaustion he witnessed.