Conservative MP Bradley Thomas has defended his party's intervention in Worcestershire, stating that his party was right to block a county council power-sharing deal that put a Green Party leader in charge. The Tories suspended group leader councillor Adam Kent due to the agreement not having their permission.

Bradley Thomas, Conservative MP for Bromsgrove, has defended his party's intervention in Worcestershire , stating that his party was right to block a county council power-sharing deal that put a Green Party leader in charge.

The Tories suspended group leader councillor Adam Kent due to the agreement not having their permission. Thomas said that his party, under leader Kemi Badenoch, had 'very decisively' said it did not do deals with the Greens, as the current iteration of the Green party under Zack Polanski is the complete anathema of the Conservative Party. Labour MP Paulette Hamilton believes Reform should step up in Birmingham and slashing services, including road resurfacing.

However, any local government coalition deal 'has to be conducted in consultation with Conservative central office'. Conservative Campaign Headquarters informed councillors it regarded the arrangement as being 'dissolved'. The situation has implications for Birmingham City Council, where no party currently holds a majority. Local councillors should have the freedom to decide how their administration is run, according to Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire





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Conservative Party Worcestershire Green Party Adam Kent Kemi Badenoch Zack Polanski Local Government Birmingham City Council Power-Sharing Antisemitism Conservative Values Local Councillors Local Parties Local Government Coalition Deal Conservative Central Office Conservative Campaign Headquarters Local Administration Local Parties Should Have The Freedom To Decid Local Parties Should Be Free To Do That Withou

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