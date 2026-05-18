The Conservative Party's decision to leave the European Union led to a revolving door of prime ministers, with some Cabinet ministers privately advocating for a bolder stance on forging closer ties with the EU. There is also speculation about the party potentially rejoining the EU to reunite its center-left voter coalition. The weather forecast predicts warmer temperatures across the country, with the South East and East Anglia expected to be the warmest areas. The new BBC director-general, Matt Brittin, has been handed a challenging role after taking over from Tim Davie. The Reform Party, positioned as pro-business and opposed to excessive regulation, has indicated its stance on building new homes. Boxer Tyson Fury has been approached about standing as a candidate for Reform UK.

The Conservative Party 's decision to leave the European Union led to a revolving door of prime ministers , with some Cabinet ministers privately advocating for a bolder stance on forging closer ties with the EU.

There is also speculation about the party potentially rejoining the EU to reunite its center-left voter coalition. The weather forecast predicts warmer temperatures across the country, with the South East and East Anglia expected to be the warmest areas. The new BBC director-general, Matt Brittin, has been handed a challenging role after taking over from Tim Davie. The Reform Party, positioned as pro-business and opposed to excessive regulation, has indicated its stance on building new homes.

Boxer Tyson Fury has been approached about standing as a candidate for Reform UK





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Weather Entertainment Business Sports Conservative Party European Union Revolving Door Of Prime Ministers Bolder Stance On EU Reform Party Stance On Building New Homes BBC Director-General Matt Brittin Weather Forecast Reform UK Tyson Fury Andy Burnham Pro-Business Pro-Investment Excessive Regulation Building New Homes Greenfield Beautiful Coastal Sites Building 1.5 Million Homes By 2029 Iran War Eurovision Song Contest Host Austria's Torturous 'Comedy' Interval Israel's Continued Participation Amid The Coun Biggest Boycott In The Event's 70-Year History Cost Of Bricks And Other Building Materials Soared Following The Outbreak Of The Iran War

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