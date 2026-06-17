Conservatives Attack Labour's 'Government on Life Support' Amid Burnham Leadership Speculation

During Prime Minister's Questions, Shadow Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho launched a sharp critique of Labour's handling of government, warning ministers they face dismissal under a potential Andy Burnham premiership. The clashes with Deputy PM David Lammy unfolded as speculation grows over Keir Starmer's future following the Makerfield by-election.

The Conservative Party escalated its criticism of Labour's leadership turmoil during Prime Minister's Questions , framing the government as unstable and beset by internal power struggles.

Shadow Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho led the attack against Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, who was standing in for Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The session occurred amid speculation that Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, could replace Starmer if he wins the Makerfield by-election. Coutinho warned Labour ministers they would be dismissed under a Burnham premiership and mocked potential Cabinet returns for disgraced former ministers.

She specifically targeted Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, accusing him of undermining defence funding and 'ghosting' the Prime Minister. Coutinho declared the government was 'on life support' and criticized Labour's Net Zero policies as detrimental to jobs and energy security. Lammy defended the government's record, highlighting investments in renewables and accusing Coutinho of abandoning her own Net Zero commitments. The exchange reflected deepening political anxiety within Labour and renewed Conservative efforts to capitalize on perceived weakness





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UK Politics Labour Party Conservative Party Keir Starmer Andy Burnham Prime Minister's Questions Claire Coutinho David Lammy Ed Miliband Net Zero Defence Spending Leadership Crisis

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