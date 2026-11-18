The Conservative Party announces support for Alan Milburn's report on one million Neets, proposing tax cuts for under-25s while criticizing Labour's economic policies.

The Conservative Party has formally aligned with Alan Milburn to address the crisis of one million Neets in the United Kingdom. They will support the Milburn report where it identifies viable solutions. This move aims to help young people currently stuck at home find employment. The party seeks to partner with Alan Milburn to implement these changes effectively.

Core Economic Mechanisms And Tax Proposals

Alan Milburn highlighted critical failures in current government policies. He stated that Labour jobs tax and employment red tape have destroyed opportunities for young people. The Conservatives argue that Labour made it too expensive for businesses to hire youth. This has caused huge damage to retail and hospitality sectors. These industries are where many young people get their first job. The Conservatives propose halving the jobs tax for under-25s. They also plan to cut business rates for 250,000 high-street shops. This strategy aims to give young people sat at home a chance to work.

Also read Milburn tasks mayors with cutting Neets numbers in half by 2035

Stakeholder Positions And Fiscal Constraints

Alan Milburn suggests reducing employer National Insurance contributions for under-25s. He added a caveat that this must happen when fiscal conditions allow. This condition implies a timeline that may not materialize under the current administration. The Conservatives believe the government will delay these cuts indefinitely. Labour backbench MPs prefer raising taxes for more spending. This creates little hope for immediate fiscal relief. Helen Whately wrote that governments do not create jobs directly. Businesses are the actual creators of employment opportunities. The Conservative Party emphasizes this distinction in their economic strategy.

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Welfare Reform And Savings Analysis

The Milburn report proposes nearly 6billion more in government spending. This money funds government-funded work placements for young people. The report boasts about business partnerships. Critics note the absurdity of taxing businesses then subsidizing their jobs. Alan Milburn is right to tackle young people on sickness benefits. This generation is not sicker than their grandparents were. Too many are parked on handouts for mild conditions. The Conservatives would stop giving cash for these mild conditions. They prioritize treatment and support to work. Milburn recommends reforming disability benefits. This is the only area where his plan saves money. It would save a mere 200million in ten years.

Political Impact And Next Steps

The Labour government welcomed the spending proposals in Parliament. They remained silent about the potential savings. It is painful for Labour to see their review trash their economic policies. The report then recommends the Conservative Party plan for disability benefits. The Prime Minister must listen to these hard truths. Young people need more than a ten-year plan. They deserve a real job and the chance to build a life. The Conservative Party insists Labour must wake up to this reality. No one wants their legacy to be a lost generation. The focus remains on practical employment solutions over government schemes.