Conservatives Claim Labour Immigration U-Turn Costs £5.2bn Annually

The Conservative Party argues that the Labour government's reversal on indefinite leave to remain rules will cost British taxpayers £5.2 billion annually in welfare benefits by 2030.

The Conservative Party has released a new analysis asserting that the Labour government's recent reversal on immigration settlement rules will impose a financial burden of over £5 billion annually on British taxpayers through increased welfare expenditures. According to the opposition, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood's decision to abandon stricter reforms will allow approximately 450,000 foreign nationals to access universal credit by the end of the decade, significantly raising the projected cost of settlement pathways.

Calculation Basis For £5.2 Billion Annual Cost

The estimated annual bill of £5.2 billion for the 2030-31 fiscal year represents a drastic escalation from the Home Office's initial projection, which had calculated the lifetime cost to the public purse at £10 billion. The Conservative calculation relies on official data indicating that just under 32 percent of non-European Union citizens residing in Britain with indefinite leave to remain currently claim universal credit. When this percentage is applied to the 1.4 million individuals who will remain on the standard five-year track to settlement under the new measures, it yields an estimated 446,352 additional claimants.

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Multiplying this figure by the average annual universal credit payment of £11,694 results in the staggering £5.2 billion total. This analysis suggests that the massive concessions made to Labour MPs who opposed the original plan have fundamentally altered the fiscal landscape, ensuring that the majority of the 1.9 million foreign nationals eligible for settlement by 2030 will retain full access to benefits and social housing.

Conservative Opposition To Welfare Expansion

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch characterized the Labour government as being obsessed with benefits, arguing that the policy shift demonstrates a desire to unite the political left at the expense of fiscal responsibility. Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Helen Whately stated that the country cannot afford the ballooning benefits bill and emphasized that individuals moving to the UK should be contributors to the economy rather than recipients of state support. Whately outlined that a future Conservative administration would prioritize British citizens in the welfare system and eliminate automatic access to universal credit and sickness benefits for those with limited leave to remain or indefinite leave to remain.

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Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp reinforced this stance by arguing that settlement should be earned through sustained work, tax payments, and contribution to society, rather than serving as a ticket to a lifetime on benefits. Badenoch went further, announcing that migrants granted indefinite leave to remain under Labour's revised reforms would face review by a future Conservative government. She stated that those who fail to demonstrate a net contribution to the country would have their settled status stripped, labeling the current approach as a surrender to welfare addiction.

Labour Defends Settlement Contributions

In response to the criticism, a Home Office source defended the government's approach, asserting that the previous Conservative administration had completely lost control of the migration system by lowering skills and income requirements. The source argued that the Conservative analysis incorrectly assumes the current government would replicate the alleged incompetence of the former administration. They claimed that the government is ensuring settlement follows contribution, noting that half a million people who were granted visas cannot settle in the next five years due to actions taken by this government.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood had previously warned in March that failing to implement the original blueprint would lead to a £10 billion drain on public finances. She described the dilution of these proposals as an affront to fairness and a threat to public services like housing and healthcare. However, the measures were rewritten following intense opposition from within her own party, including Housing Secretary Angela Rayner, who had condemned the original plan as un-British. Badenoch accused Prime Minister Andy Burnham of ditching the tougher proposals to consolidate support from the left ahead of an anticipated election, a claim the government rejects as politically motivated.