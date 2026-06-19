Conservatives Landslide in Aberdeen South by-Election Amid North Sea Oil and Gas Row

The Scottish Conservatives have claimed a historic victory in the Aberdeen South by-election, overturning a substantial SNP majority. The win, driven by a campaign focused on protecting the North Sea oil and gas industry, saw the Tory vote share double to 50 per cent. The SNP's support fell, while Labour's collapsed. The result is a major upset and a humiliation for SNP leader John Swinney, sparking internal party rows.

The Scottish Conservatives achieved a stunning victory in the Aberdeen South by-election, overturning a significant SNP majority. The Conservative candidate, Douglas Lumsden , won the seat with a commanding majority of 6,050 votes over the SNP's Richard Thomson.

This result marks the first time the Conservatives have gained a Westminster seat in Scotland since the 1967 Glasgow Pollok by-election. The Tory vote share surged to 50 per cent, a dramatic increase from the 24.4 per cent they received in the 2024 general election.

In contrast, the SNP's vote share fell from 32.8 per cent to 28.6 per cent, while Labour's collapsed from 24.7 per cent to just 5.4 per cent. Reform UK's vote edged up to 8.6 per cent, the Scottish Liberal Democrats fell to 4.4 per cent, and the Greens slipped to 3.4 per cent. Voter turnout was 38.1 per cent, a steep decline from the 59.9 per cent recorded at the general election.

The campaign centred heavily on the future of the North Sea oil and gas industry, with the Conservatives making it a pivotal issue. They argued that only a Tory government could be trusted to support the sector, which has been experiencing substantial job losses. UK Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch was a frequent visitor to the constituency, warning that it was 'madness' to rule out new drilling while relying on more expensive and polluting imports.

The SNP, which had previously held the seat with a majority of nearly 4,000, found itself on the defensive. Their candidate, Richard Thomson, conceded that the party was overwhelmed by the sheer volume of resources and campaign intensity from the Conservatives. The outcome is being interpreted as a local referendum on energy policy and a significant blow to SNP leader John Swinney, coming just weeks after the party's poor performance in the Holyrood elections.

The loss has already sparked internal recriminations. Stephen Flynn, the SNP's Economy Secretary whose move to the Scottish Parliament triggered the by-election, publicly expressed his disappointment, calling it a 'tough night' and suggesting colleagues needed to reflect heavily.

First Minister John Swinney acknowledged the result, pointing to tactical voting as a key factor. For the Conservatives, the win is a major coup, providing a boost to both leader Russell Findlay and UK leader Kemi Badenoch. The new MP, Douglas Lumsden, vowed to be a strong voice for Aberdeen, promising to fight against what he described as the 'wilful destruction' of the energy industry.

The by-election was forced after Flynn vacated his Westminster seat to contest, and win, a seat at Holyrood, where he benefited from a split anti-SNP vote that saw Reform UK attract over 6,000 votes.





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Aberdeen South By-Election Scottish Conservatives SNP Defeat North Sea Oil And Gas Tactical Voting Douglas Lumsden John Swinney Kemi Badenoch Stephen Flynn

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