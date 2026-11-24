The Conservative Party pledges to sell London's historic prisons to fund 50,000 new places, aiming for £1.4Billion in revenue to replace aging Victorian facilities.

Kemi Badenoch has announced a comprehensive strategy to liquidate London's historic prison sites to fund a massive expansion of the national correctional estate. The Conservative Party plans to sell aging facilities such as Wormwood Scrubs and Pentonville to construct new out-of-town jails. This move aims to address overcrowding and improve living conditions by relocating inmates to modern purpose-built centers.

Prison Sale Strategy and Financial Targets

Nick Timothy, the shadow justice secretary, stated that the party intends to vacate the old Victorian prison estate in the capital. The strategy involves selling multiple high-value sites to generate revenue for new construction. Timothy emphasized that the government would only proceed with land sales when the property market is buoyant.

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Independent commercial analysis estimates that the sale of these properties could generate £1.4billion. These funds are designated specifically for replacing the 6,555 prison places that will be vacated. The money will be reinvested directly into building new facilities to house the expected increase in the inmate population.

Specific London Prison Sites Under Review

Several notable London facilities are identified for potential closure and sale. The list includes Wormwood Scrubs, Brixton, Pentonville, Belmarsh, Thameside, Isis, Feltham, and Wandsworth. Timothy highlighted the strategic value of these locations, noting their proximity to major transport hubs and residential areas.

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Wormwood Scrubs sits next to the HS2 line, while Brixton and Wandsworth are located in valuable residential zones. Pentonville is situated in Islington, near King's Cross. The modern site at Feltham covers 45 acres. These locations are considered among the most valuable land in the world, offering significant potential for residential development.

Conditions at Aging Victorian Facilities

Recent inspections have highlighted severe issues within London's existing prison infrastructure. A report earlier this year described living conditions at HMP Wandsworth as inhumane due to the severe physical limitations of its Victorian buildings. The aging structures struggle to meet basic safety and hygiene standards.

HMP Pentonville was recently described as being susceptible to infestations of rats, mice, cockroaches, and flies. Inspectors also found a wing storage room at Wormwood Scrubs that had been infested with rats for several weeks. These findings underscore the urgent need for modernization and relocation of the prison population.

Conservative Policy on Incarceration and Rehabilitation

The Conservative Party has pledged to build 50,000 new prison places to meet increased demand. All violent offenders and persistent shoplifters would be jailed under their administration. They also plan to scrap Labour's early release scheme to ensure longer sentences for serious crimes. An expert commission is being established to advise on expanding the prison estate.

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Nick Timothy expressed skepticism regarding the effectiveness of broad rehabilitation programs. He argued that there is little evidence that vague rehabilitation strategies work. Instead, he advocated for a focus on specific skills such as literacy, numeracy, and employability for prisoners.

Political Opposition and Future Outlook

Labour criticized the Conservative plan, citing their previous dismal record on prison building. They argued that the prison estate was left on the verge of collapse under their prior tenure. Labour contends that the Tories should apologize to victims for failing to maintain adequate facilities during their time in government.

Previous attempts by the Conservative administration to sell Victorian prison sites for housing did not materialize. Officials at the time claimed the spaces would still be needed unless the inmate population declined. Kemi Badenoch asserts that this new plan avoids those mistakes by ensuring detailed thinking and meticulous planning are applied to the building program.