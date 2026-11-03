Conservatives Plan to Revoke Labour ILR Status for Non-Contributors

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch vows to strip indefinite leave to remain from migrants under future Tory rule if they fail to meet net contribution thresholds.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has declared that the government intends to strip foreign nationals of their permanent residency status if they are deemed to be non-contributors to the economy. This announcement targets the current system of indefinite leave to remain, which Badenoch claims has been mismanaged under the existing Labour administration's reforms.

Core Proposal for Status Revocation

Under the proposed Conservative framework, foreign workers who fail to demonstrate a net positive impact on the United Kingdom will lose their so-called settled status. The Conservative leader explicitly stated that indefinite leave to remain should no longer serve as an automatic guarantee for access to public benefits or permanent settlement rights for non-citizens.

Also read Home Secretary Warns Against Free Movement Amidst Labour Brexit Debate

Badenoch outlined a new policy where the home state would actively review the status of individuals granted leave to remain by the current government. Those who do not meet specific contribution metrics would face having their residency rights revoked, effectively reversing the permanent status currently being granted.

Political Conflict and Labour U-Turns

The Conservative leader criticized Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood for abandoning previous, stricter immigration pledges in favor of more lenient rules. Badenoch argued that Prime Minister Andy Burnham forced a significant policy reversal to consolidate political support from the left-wing faction of the Labour Party.

Advertisement

This political maneuvering resulted in the exemption of approximately 300,000 foreign care workers from the crackdown that would have otherwise delayed their eligibility for permanent settlement. The concessions made to opposing MPs significantly diluted the original proposal, altering the trajectory of immigration enforcement for hundreds of thousands of applicants.

Fiscal Impact and Eligibility Changes

The revised immigration rules mean that out of 1.9 million foreign nationals scheduled to become eligible for settlement by 2030, only 500,000 will face extended waiting periods for their status. This represents a massive shift from the original intent to extend waits for the vast majority of incoming foreign workers.

Home Secretary Mahmood initially warned that allowing care workers who arrived between 2022 and 2024 to secure indefinite leave to remain would impose a lifetime cost of ten billion pounds on the taxpayer. However, she refused to disclose the financial impact of her recent policy rollback during a parliamentary appearance on Monday.

Future Conservative Policy Framework

Badenoch detailed a comprehensive set of proposed changes designed to fundamentally alter the landscape of legal immigration. The plan includes a mandatory ten-year waiting period before any individual can qualify for indefinite leave to remain, followed by an additional five years before British citizenship can be granted.

Advertisement

The Conservative platform also proposes an annual cap on total immigration numbers, a higher minimum salary threshold for applicants, and a strict prohibition on non-citizens accessing social housing or state benefits without full citizenship status. These measures aim to end what the party describes as low-skilled mass immigration.

Government Defense and Next Steps

Shabana Mahmood defended the watered-down plans by insisting that the final measures still constitute a significant change to the existing regime. She acknowledged that allowing settlement after five years rather than waiting longer has an undeniable impact on the projected savings for the public purse.

The Home Secretary promised to provide a full impact assessment when the immigration rules are formally laid before Parliament. This document will detail the expected financial consequences of the policy shift, although Mahmood maintained that billions in savings would still be realized despite the concessions made to care workers.