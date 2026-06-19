Conservatives Win Aberdeen South By-Election in Historic Scottish Breakthrough

The Scottish Conservative Party secured a landmark victory in the Aberdeen South by-election, marking its first win in a Scottish Westminster by-election in 59 years. Candidate Douglas Lumsden defeated the SNP with a majority exceeding 6,000 votes, as the SNP's vote share dramatically collapsed. The result is seen as a significant shift in a key oil and gas region, prompting calls for Labour to alter its energy policies.

The Scottish Conservative Party has achieved a remarkable electoral breakthrough by winning the Aberdeen South by-election, a seat previously held by the Scottish National Party (SNP).

This victory marks the first time in 59 years that the Tories have won a Westminster by-election in Scotland. Douglas Lumsden, the Conservative candidate, secured a decisive majority of over 6,000 votes, polling 14,308 votes. In a dramatic shift, the SNP's vote collapsed from 15,213 in the 2024 general election to just 8,258 in this contest. The Labour Party also suffered a significant decline, falling from 11,455 votes to 1,550.

The Conservative campaign, according to its strategists, focused heavily on supporting Aberdeen's oil and gas industry, a key economic sector for the region. The party mounted an extensive ground operation, with UK leader Kemi Badenoch making weekly visits to the constituency. Upon his victory, Lumsden emphasized his commitment to championing the local energy sector, stating that Labour must change its course on oil and gas, scrap the Energy Profits Levy, and secure jobs by issuing new licenses.

He described the outcome as a "seismic victory" that should prompt a policy rethink from his opponents. This win holds profound symbolic weight as the first Tory by-election triumph in Scotland since 1967. The defeat has sparked internal reflection within the SNP. Stephen Flynn, the former SNP Westminster leader who vacated the seat to become a Scottish Government minister, posted on social media that it was a "tough night" and that "some will need to reflect on, quite heavily.

" While expressing confidence the seat could be retaken, he acknowledged the scale of the challenge. A senior SNP source also pointed to the party's unclear or perceived "weak" stance on oil and gas as a contributing factor, noting that tactical voting had a "real impact" on the result. SNP candidate Richard Thomson, acknowledging the loss, attributed the Conservative success to an overwhelming deployment of resources, stating they had "thrown the kitchen sink" at the campaign.

He dismissed the idea that the recent guilty plea of former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, Nicola Sturgeon's estranged husband, materially affected the outcome. Thomson also criticized media coverage, suggesting the two Scottish by-elections were overshadowed by focus on an English contest. Despite the Aberdeen loss, the SNP managed to hold the Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat, with candidate Lara Bird increasing both the majority and vote share, offering a partial counterpoint to the night's overall narrative





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Scotland By-Election Conservative Victory Aberdeen South SNP Loss Oil And Gas Tactical Voting Kemi Badenoch Douglas Lumsden Stephen Flynn Scottish Politics

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