Constance Marten Faces Isolation and Scorn in Prison Following Baby Death Sentence

After being sentenced to 14 years for the death of her baby, Constance Marten is experiencing intense isolation within HMP Bronzefield. This includes facing hostility from fellow inmates and refusing contact with her family, despite her mother’s plea for mercy. Marten’s unwavering focus on her partner, Mark Gordon, throughout the trial and her rejection of familial support highlight the complex personal dynamics surrounding the case.

Constance Marten , following her sentencing for the death of her baby, has been met with hostility and isolation within HMP Bronzefield. Upon her return on Monday evening, Marten was greeted by the sounds of fellow inmates banging on their cell doors, a reaction stemming from the news of her 14-year sentence. In the prison environment, where crimes of this nature are particularly reviled, Marten's safety is a key concern, leading to close surveillance.

However, she has chosen to remain isolated, despite sharing the unit with notorious child killers like Lucy Letby and Beinash Batool. Marten's refusal to socialize or participate in prison activities further underscores her detachment, with sources indicating frequent complaints and a perceived sense of superiority over the prison and its inhabitants. This behavior stands in stark contrast to the support offered by her own mother, Virginie de Selliers, who attended the sentencing hearing and pleaded for mercy. \During the court proceedings, Marten showed little acknowledgement or appreciation for her mother's presence, consistently ignoring her attempts at communication and support. Mrs. de Selliers, in a character reference, described her daughter's transformation from a spirited, adventurous girl to a determined young woman, highlighting her courage, loyalty, and sense of fairness. However, Marten's actions, particularly her unwavering loyalty to her partner, Mark Gordon, during the trial, contrasted sharply with her dismissal of her mother's efforts. Marten repeatedly attempted to communicate with Gordon in the dock, ignoring her mother's presence and expressions of support. This behavior has caused her mother distress. Marten's father, Napier, who separated from Mrs. de Selliers when his daughter was nine, is also estranged from Marten, but expresses hopes of reconciliation, having previously attempted to visit her in prison, only to be rebuffed at the last moment. This strained family dynamic is further complicated by the fact that Marten has been banned from contacting Gordon, the man who was the subject of so much of her attention.\The court case revealed deep family fractures. The judge's ruling indicated that the baby's death was a result of severe neglect, a fact that adds to the emotional burden of the situation. Marten's focus has remained on Gordon. The family friend stated that the absence of remorse and her behavior in court, it had been anticipated that Marten would receive a sentence of this magnitude. It is speculated that with good conduct, she could be eligible for release in approximately seven-and-a-half years. The overall narrative paints a picture of a woman grappling with the consequences of her actions, while rejecting the possibility of support from her family, and continuing to prioritize her relationship with Gordon despite the legal and personal ramifications





DailyMailUK

Constance Marten Baby Death Prison Sentencing Family Relationships

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

