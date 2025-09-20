Constance Marten Isolates in Prison After Jail Term for Baby's Death

Following her 14-year sentence for the death of her newborn daughter, Constance Marten has withdrawn from prison life, declining work opportunities and isolating herself from other inmates. Authorities are closely monitoring her mental state and physical safety, given concerns about self-harm and potential attacks. The former socialite, now housed in a unit with some of the UK's most dangerous female criminals, appears to be struggling to accept her sentence.

Aristocrat Constance Marten , sentenced to 14 years for the death of her newborn daughter Victoria, has retreated into her prison cell and distanced herself from fellow inmates. The 38-year-old, now identified by the prison number A9624X at HMP Bronzefield in Surrey, has declined multiple work opportunities offered by prison staff, raising concerns about her mental state and safety.

Officers are closely monitoring Marten, and an Assessment, Care in Custody and Teamwork (ACCT) file has been opened to track her behavior and well-being. Her current location, Unit 4, houses some of Britain's most dangerous female criminals, including Lucy Letby and Beinash Batool. A prison insider disclosed that Marten is struggling to cope with her sentence, believing she would receive a lighter punishment. She has become reclusive, avoiding interaction and declining jobs that come with privileges within the prison, such as access to books or extra food. She has also requested a move off the unit to distance herself from inmates she perceives as more dangerous. This request was denied, as her crime's severity places her in the same category. The prison staff are finding it challenging to develop a post-sentence plan due to her uncooperative behavior, focusing on ensuring her safety and preventing self-harm or potential attacks.





