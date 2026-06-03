Construction industry veteran's tragic asbestos-related death highlights urgent need for change in policy

A construction industry veteran's tragic asbestos-related death highlights the urgent need for change in policy. The Daily Mail's campaign, Asbestos: Britain's Hidden Killer, has been calling on the Government to introduce a 40-year phased removal of asbestos from all public buildings. New research suggests that instead of 5,000 deaths a year, Britain's biggest industrial killer could be causing 22,500. Experts now question the 1:1 ratio and warn that the number of asbestos-related lung cancer cases is vastly underestimated.

A construction industry veteran, John Flavin, dedicated his life to improving workplace safety , likely saving countless lives. As a president of the Union of Construction, Allied Trades and Technicians (UCATT) in the 1990s and an on-site campaigner in the 1970s, he played a significant role in revolutionizing the way workers were protected on building sites.

He then applied his experience in the boardroom, rising to become a group executive at construction giant Laing O'Rourke. Flavin's daughter, Anita, recalls that when he began campaigning in the 1970s, workers were not required to wear hard hats on building sites. He made construction a much safer industry and always tried to make progress through negotiation rather than strike action.

However, Flavin's family was dealt a bitter blow when, in August 2021, at the age of 77, he was diagnosed with lung cancer caused by exposure to asbestos. Despite being fit and exercising every day, Flavin was coughing up blood and was eventually diagnosed with a huge tumour in his right lung.

He survived the operation but died the following year after a brave fight, making him one of an estimated 2,500 people a year who die from asbestos-related lung cancer. The Daily Mail's campaign, Asbestos: Britain's Hidden Killer, has been calling on the Government to introduce a 40-year phased removal of asbestos from all public buildings.

According to figures released by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), another 2,500 people die each year from mesothelioma, an always fatal cancer of the mesothelium, the membrane surrounding the outside of the lungs and abdomen linked to asbestos exposure. Experts now question the 1:1 ratio and warn that the number of asbestos-related lung cancer cases is vastly underestimated. New research suggests that instead of 5,000 deaths a year, Britain's biggest industrial killer could be causing 22,500.

Our campaign makes the call for a change in policy even more urgent. Traditionally, white asbestos has been regarded as less deadly than blue and brown asbestos as a cause of mesothelioma.

However, the research conducted by Daniel Murphy, Professor of Lung Cancer and Mesothelioma at the University of Glasgow, suggests that white asbestos is much more likely to cause lung cancer. The research involved injecting white asbestos into mice pleura to see whether it was less dangerous than blue and brown. The results showed that white asbestos reduced the lifespan of the mice just as much as the blue and brown.

This leads to the question of what white asbestos is doing while it is trapped inside the lung. It will be causing the same kind of chronic inflammation inside the lung as the blue and brown are causing in the pleura outside it. And this is going to accelerate disease onset and lung cancer. The current policy is to leave asbestos where it is, as long as it isn't visibly deteriorating.

We say this research makes the call for a change in policy even more urgent. The construction industry veteran dedicated his life to improving workplace safety, likely saving countless lives. He was a wonderful man who made construction a much safer industry.

However, his family was dealt a bitter blow when he was diagnosed with lung cancer caused by exposure to asbestos. He died the following year after a brave fight, making him one of an estimated 2,500 people a year who die from asbestos-related lung cancer. The research suggests that white asbestos is much more likely to cause lung cancer than previously thought. The current policy is to leave asbestos where it is, as long as it isn't visibly deteriorating.

We say this research makes the call for a change in policy even more urgent. The Daily Mail's campaign, Asbestos: Britain's Hidden Killer, has been calling on the Government to introduce a 40-year phased removal of asbestos from all public buildings





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