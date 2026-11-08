Contracts Manager David Curtis Sentenced for Bigamy After Facebook Wedding Invite

David Curtis receives a suspended sentence for bigamy after marrying in Thailand and inviting guests on Facebook. His first wife Kirsty details the emotional toll of his deception and sudden departure.

Contracts manager David Curtis has been sentenced by Nottingham Magistrates' Court for bigamy after he married a younger woman in Thailand while still legally married to his first wife. The 56-year-old was arrested upon his return to the United Kingdom when his second marriage became public knowledge through social media. This case highlights how digital footprints can rapidly unravel complex deceptions in modern family law disputes.

How the Facebook Invite Triggered Investigation

Davis Curtis sent wedding invitations to family members on Facebook, which served as the primary evidence that led to his detection. He had previously told his wife, Kirsty Curtis, that he needed space and was going to work before boarding a flight to the Far East. The invitations were directed to his close family, asking them if they wished to attend the ceremony. This public disclosure on a social platform meant that the deception could not remain hidden, prompting an immediate police investigation.

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Kirsty Curtis discovered the truth when she saw the wedding announcement posted online by his new wife, Kwanta Satipjan. The post included details of their marriage and mentioned a honeymoon in David's hometown. Kirsty reported him to the police on the advice of her solicitor after noticing the invitations and realizing her husband had disappeared. The transparency of the social media post effectively ended his attempt to live a double life without detection.

David Curtis Court Admission and Background

David Curtis appeared before Nottingham Magistrates' Court via a videolink with his solicitor, Tim Gaubert, where he admitted to bigamy. Jade Salter, prosecuting the case, stated that he was arrested on his return to England on February 26, 2026, at Heathrow Airport. To his credit, he made full admissions about the wedding ceremony during his processing. He has no previous convictions on record, which the court considered during sentencing.

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The couple had been together for six years before marrying in front of friends and family in 2015. They each had two children from previous relationships when they met. Curtis met Kwanta Satipjan, believed to be 35, in a bar in Thailand. He now lives with her in a ground-floor flat in Leeds after she moved from Thailand following their wedding, leaving behind her two young children. The judge acknowledged that Curtis had sought to build bridges with his extended family, including his brothers, mother, and grandchildren.

Kirsty Curtis Impact Statement and Emotional Toll

Kirsty Curtis provided a victim impact statement detailing the severe emotional and professional damage caused by her husband's actions. She described feeling humiliated, devastated, and unable to trust others again. She stated that the consequences of his actions would follow her for the rest of her life, noting that he had not just broken a marriage but damaged her ability to feel safe. The betrayal occurred while she was undergoing serious surgery, compounding her physical and emotional vulnerability.

Additionally, Kirsty Curtis was made redundant from her job as an after-sales team leader after 20 years of service in February. She recounted the moment David left for what he claimed was work, sending a text message that he needed a break from their marriage before blocking her on all communication channels. He had previously assured her he loved them during a family meal in April 2025, leaving no warning of his impending departure. The suddenness of his exit and the subsequent revelation left her feeling sick and frightened.

Nottingham Magistrates Sentence and Financial Penalties

The judge handed David Curtis a six-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, sparing him immediate incarceration. As part of the suspended sentence conditions, he was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. The court also imposed financial penalties, requiring him to pay £650 in costs and a £154 victim surcharge. His solicitor argued that Curtis took home £3,900 per month and had a good job, suggesting he had the means to fulfill these obligations.

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Curtis expressed regret for how he handled the situation, stating in court that he knew he should have dealt with things differently. He acknowledged that his actions caused significant distress to the victim. The case serves as a stark reminder of the legal consequences of entering into a marriage while already being married. The suspended sentence reflects the court's view of his admission of guilt and lack of prior criminal history, while still acknowledging the severe harm caused to his first wife.