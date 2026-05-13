Controlling 'Monster' Who Abused Fiancee Before Her Suicide Receives More Jail Time

A landscape gardener from Bispham, Lancashire, was convicted of subjecting new mother Kiena Dawes to years of sickening domestic abuse and brutal violence. He has now received an additional seven months in prison for contempt of court after it emerged that he had discussed the case with his mother and his new girlfriend, who coached him on how to 'cry' in court.

For help and support contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or go to samaritans.org. A controlling 'monster' who abused his fiancée before she took her own life has received more jail time, after it was revealed that his new girlfriend coached him on how to 'cry' in court.

Ryan Wellings, 31, was jailed for six-and-a-half years in January 2025 after he was convicted of subjecting new mother Kiena Dawes, 23, to years of sickening domestic abuse and brutal violence. But he has now received an additional seven months in prison for contempt of court after it emerged that he had discussed the case with his mother, Lisa Green, and his new girlfriend, Emma Croft - the latter of whom offered him advice on how to show 'regret' and 'emotion'.

His former partner Ms Dawes took her own life on July 22, 2022 and wrote in her suicide note that she was 'murdered', adding: 'Ryan Wellings killed me... He ruined every bit of strength I had left. I didn't deserve it. I didn't ask for it.

' In a case which sparked nationwide debate, Wellings became the first defendant in England to face trial for the unlawful killing of his partner after her suicide following domestic violence. Wellings, a landscape gardener from Bispham, Lancashire, was convicted of assault and coercive and controlling behaviour - but cleared of manslaughter. Last August, however, Wellings, his mother and his new girlfriend were all arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

The trial at Preston Crown Court heard how 29-year-old Ms Croft, from Blackpool, and 52-year-old Ms Green, from Bispham, had allegedly been 'coaching' Wellings to give evidence. Wellings made a series of 'calls' to the pair who had both attended the trial to support him from the public gallery. The abuser, while being held at HMP Preston, was entitled to speak to family and friends but was not legally permitted to discuss his case with them while giving evidence.

But the prosecution said it was made aware of calls made where evidence was allegedly being discussed between them. In one call, mother-of-two Ms Croft told Wellings: 'Some advice to listen, so take it in. Say how sorry you was and how you regret some of your action. You can show emotion.

If you do feel like you're gonna cry then let it out.

' In subsequent days at the trial, Wellings cried as he gave evidence. Croft also advised Wellings that when asked about 'kick offs' between himself and Kiena, he should imply that some were related to her 'mental health problems'. Croft even added: 'Don't forget to keep mentioning self-defence. Get it in there.

' Just 11 days before her suicide, Kiena suffered a horrific head wound after being attacked by her partner. Ryan Wellings was jailed for six-and-a-half years in January 2025 after he was convicted of subjecting new mother Ms Dawes to years of sickening domestic abuse and brutal violence. Wellings flagrantly ignored a judge's order to not discuss his trial, since it was ongoing, with anyone.

His mother was a potential defence witness who knew she could not discuss the trial while it was ongoing and Croft was in court for the warnings, but she nonetheless discussed the trial eight times over the phone with her son. Adam Birkby, prosecuting, told Preston Crown Court : 'The Crown's case is that during the telephone calls the defendants engaged in witness coaching, and that their joint intention was to influence and thereby improve both the content of the evidence given by Ryan Wellings and the manner in which he gave it.

This was in flagrant breach of the clear order of the court.

' Croft and Green were given a six month sentence, suspended for 20 months. Sentencing, Judge Robert Altham labelled their coaching a 'serious interference with the fairness and integrity of the trial process in an important and serious case concerning the loss of life'. The judge was unable to conclude if it had impacted the 'ultimate outcome' of the original trial.

In a separate case, Welling's mother and his father Michael Wellings were sentenced for kidnapping their granddaughter weeks after Ms Dawes' death. Michael Wellings and Lisa Green were both handed nine months in prison, suspended for 20 months





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ryan Wellings Domestic Abuse Controlling Behavior Suicide Witness Coaching Contempt Of Court Domestic Violence Landscape Gardener Kiena Dawes Emma Croft Lisa Green Preston Crown Court Witness Coaching Contempt Of Court Domestic Violence Landscape Gardener Kiena Dawes Emma Croft Lisa Green

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