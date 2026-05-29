Controversial Big Brother contestant blasts Davina McCall for 'never being friendly'

A former Big Brother contestant has claimed that Davina McCall was 'never really friendly' to her behind the scenes. Grace Adams-Short, who appeared on the show in 2006, has launched a blistering attack on the show's former host, stating that she was a 'b***h' during her stay in the house.

A controversial Big Brother contestant has claimed that Davina McCall was 'never friendly' to her behind the scenes. Grace Adams-Short , 40, was thrust into the limelight on the reality show back in 2006 on the season that also introduced the world to the likes of Nikki Graham and Pete Bennett.

She made headlines when she threw a glass of water over housemate Susie Verrico after being evicted following a tumultuous stay in the house. Grace's stay on the show was also a life-changing one for her as it's where she met her now-husband, Mikey Dalton, who she went on to have four children with. Yet reflecting on her Big Brother experience two decades later, the moment that Grace revealed had stuck with her was her interactions with Davina.

Grace Adams-Short, 40, who appeared on Big Brother in 2006 has launched a blistering attack on the show's former host Davina McCall Reflecting on her Big Brother experience two decades later, Grace told Betway: 'Davina was never really friendly to me. She was a b***h!

' Grace told Betway: 'Davina was never really friendly to me. She was a b***h!

'Even during my eviction interview, I could tell she didn't like me. And I've never crossed paths with her again.

' However, the reality star, who now runs her own drama school, said that she did have a more positive experience with the show's other presenter Dermot O'Leary and Rylan Clark, who later became the face of the show. Grace described Dermot, who now presents This Morning, as 'lovely' and said that he is the 'nicest, most genuine guy'.

She said: 'I had to spend a week with him on Big Brother's Little Brother after coming out of the house, and we had a great time.

'He even stopped his taxi on Regent's Street once because he saw me. He was always so lovely to my mum, too.

' Grace added that Rylan is 'such a great guy' too and that the pair's paths crossed before he found fame on X Factor 'when he still had ginger hair'. She went on: 'He told me he was a huge fan of my series, and despite all the success he's achieved since, he's remained so lovely.

' Grace's husband is not the only person from the show who is still in her life either and she said that she still keeps up with some of her housemates - with the exception of Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace, who 'still has a problem with me'. She explained that during a Zoom catchup during Covid, when the other housemates asked about her marriage, Aisleyne simply left the call.

Grace's stay on the show was also a life-changing one for her as it's where she met her now-husband, Mikey Dalton, who she went on to have four children with. As for Nikki Graham, who tragically passed away in 2021 from anorexia complications, Grace said that she 'reached out' to the star prior to her passing. Nikki famously hid her struggles with the eating disorder, which had plagued her since childhood, from the Big Brother producers.

Despite finding so much widespread love on the show and through subsequent reality TV experiences, her mental health dramatically deteriorated in 2011 and she was sectioned the following year. A similar situation took place again almost a decade later, and Graham's family attempted to crowdfund for alternative treatments after those available on the NHS 'failed', but it was sadly too late to save Nikki's life.

Grace said: 'A few of my Big Brother housemates would reach out over messages with Nikki before her death. It was me, Imogen , Richard and Glyn.

'We'd speak to her from time to time. It was really sad.

' The Daily Mail has reached out to a representative for Davina McCall for comment





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