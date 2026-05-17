Controversial influencer Clavicular 'mogged' by judge at sentencing

Braden Peters, a controversial influencer known for promoting 'looksmaxxing,' was sent a humiliating message when he appeared in court for his sentencing. Judge Marcus Bach Armas sentenced Peters to 20 hours of community service and six months of probation, much to the amusement of the online community.

Controversial influencer Clavicular was upstaged by a handsome judge at his own sentencing hearing after being accused of shooting at an alligator in Florida. Braden Peters , who gained traction online for 'looksmaxxing,' accepted a plea deal and was sentenced by Judge Marcus Bach Armas to 20 hours of community service and six months of probation.

The judge also required Peters to take firearm safety and wildlife protection courses. People on social media called Judge Armas a 'chad' and stated that Peters was 'mogged' by him





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