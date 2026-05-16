Controversial March by Right-Wing Activist Tommy Robinson Draws Anger from Crowds, Leaves 43 Arrests

A satirical electronic screen, known as ‘Donkeys’, were displayed at the march organized by Tommy Robinson, sparking outrage while a mass crowd of 60,000 people gathered in the heart of London, reacting to the divisive messages and anti-immigrant rhetoric displayed on the screen.

The group, led by ‘Donkeys’, an organization founded in 2018 by four fathers who share connections to Greenpeace, captured attention by unveiling a satirical electronic screen during today’s march on Parliament Square , organized by Tommy Robinson .

While the Grand Union Flag initially drew in onlookers, messages advocating for unity and integration began gradually appearing on the screen. The screen showcased various famous Brits, including Queen Elizabeth II, Harry Kane, and Winston Churchill, along with individuals of diverse backgrounds. The screen, concealed by a Union Jack, provoked anger among the crowd as it displayed anti-immigrant rhetoric. The police arrested several individuals during the march, with 43 arrests reported at the event.

Afterward, the mayor of London commended the police for their work, expressing anger at the divisive messages promoted by Robinson. The controversial march aimed to stir up support for a right-wing movement, which garnered around 60,000 attendees on the day





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London Parliament Square Tommy Robinson Right-Wing Activist Divisive Messages Anger From Crowds Satirical Electronic Screen Anti-Immigrant Rhetoric

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