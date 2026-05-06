Controversy Erupts as Elite Private School Granted Alcohol License for Parents at Sports Events

Tormead School in Guildford, Surrey, has been granted a liquor license for its sports facility, allowing parents to drink alcohol during their daughters' games. Despite protests from locals and some parents, the school defends the move as a financial necessity amid rising VAT costs. Critics argue it sets a poor example for students and risks turning the venue into a nightclub-like environment.

Parents of students at Tormead School, a prestigious £25,000-a-year private institution in Guildford, Surrey , will now be permitted to consume alcohol while attending their daughters' sports events.

This decision comes after the school secured a liquor license for its recently renovated sports facility, Urnfield Pavilion, despite strong opposition from local residents who fear the venue could become a hub for rowdy behavior. The school, whose notable alumni include Love Island star Olivia Attwood and comedian Sandi Toksvig, defended the move as a necessary step to 'sweat their assets' following recent VAT increases imposed on private schools by the Labour Government.

However, locals, already troubled by noise and anti-social activities in the area, are concerned that the new policy will exacerbate these issues. The initial licensing application proposed a bar open daily from 7am to 10pm, but after public outcry, the hours were adjusted to allow alcohol sales from midday to 8pm on weekdays and until 10pm on weekends. The approval by Guildford Borough Council's licensing committee has been met with criticism, with one long-time resident calling it 'bizarre' and 'disgusting.

' The resident, who has lived near the sports field for over 30 years, expressed dismay at the school's commercialization of the facility, stating, 'It started as a small sports venue for kids, but now it's clear they want to turn it into a business. The idea of granting a liquor license to a school is absurd and sets a poor example for students.

' His wife added that locals were not properly consulted, with only a notice on the facility's gate serving as notification, despite widespread objections. The Urnfield Pavilion, listed on the school's website as available for hire, features promotional images of a bar area stocked with champagne flutes and refrigerated sparkling wine. The school describes the pavilion as a versatile space for fitness classes, community events, and meetings, with scenic views of the Surrey Downs.

However, some parents of Tormead students have also voiced concerns. One mother, who lives near the facility, questioned the appropriateness of alcohol at school events, saying, 'It sends the wrong message to children. Alcohol and education don't mix. The school is just trying to make money by renting out the pavilion, but it's not good for the community.

' Another local resident echoed these sentiments, calling the decision 'shocking' and warning that the school will likely expand its commercial activities further. The resident, who has lived in the area for 18 years, compared the floodlights at the facility to 'Blackpool illuminations,' highlighting the growing intensity of the school's operations





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