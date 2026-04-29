Controversy Surrounds Met Gala as Jeff and Lauren Bezos Take Center Stage

The 2026 Met Gala is embroiled in controversy as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos become the event's lead sponsors. Industry insiders and celebrities express outrage over their involvement, citing political affiliations and recent controversies. The backlash has led to high-profile withdrawals and public protests, overshadowing the event's traditional focus on fashion and glamour.

The Met Gala , traditionally a celebration of fashion's most glamorous figures, is facing unprecedented controversy as this year's event shifts focus from haute couture to its lead sponsors, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos .

The annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, often dubbed the 'Oscars of fashion,' has long been synonymous with exclusivity and opulence under the stewardship of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. However, the 2026 gala has become a lightning rod for criticism, with industry insiders and A-list celebrities alike expressing dismay over the Bezoses' prominent role.

A fashion industry insider told the Daily Mail that the couple's involvement feels like a 'slap in the face' to the event's legacy, particularly given their political affiliations and recent controversies. The backlash has been so severe that at least one high-profile attendee, Meryl Streep, reportedly declined a co-chair position in protest. Streep, who previously appeared on a Vogue cover with Wintour, allegedly refused to participate due to the Bezoses' sponsorship, though her representatives have not commented on the matter.

The controversy extends beyond the fashion world, with online activists labeling the event the 'Jeff Bezos Nazi Met Gala' and plastering anti-billionaire posters across New York City. The Bezoses' alignment with former President Trump's administration, coupled with their substantial financial contributions to his campaign, has further fueled the outrage. Critics argue that their involvement contradicts the liberal values traditionally associated with the Met Gala, where past attendees have overwhelmingly supported Democratic causes.

The couple's history of controversy, including protests at their lavish Venice wedding and criticism of Bezos' space venture Blue Origin, has only intensified the scrutiny. Moreover, the timing of their Met Gala sponsorship, amid massive layoffs at Amazon and the Washington Post, has drawn accusations of insensitivity.

Industry insiders suggest that the Bezoses' sponsorship is an attempt to buy their way into elite fashion circles, a notion reinforced by their recent appearances at Paris Couture Week and a Vogue cover story showcasing Sanchez Bezos' Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress. With individual tickets costing $100,000 and tables priced at $350,000, their sponsorship is seen as a blatant display of financial power.

As the event approaches, the debate over the Bezoses' role continues to dominate headlines, overshadowing the usual excitement surrounding the gala's fashion and glamour





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