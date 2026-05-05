Convicted Drug Dealer-Linked Company Owns Land Illegally Converted into Caravan Site

A company with ties to a convicted county lines drug dealer has been exposed for owning a field that was illegally transformed into a caravan site over the May bank holiday weekend. The land in Willows Green, Essex, was swiftly taken over by travellers who exploited the council's closure to establish unauthorized developments. Conservative MP James Cleverly has demanded action, accusing the travellers of 'gaming the system' and highlighting a perceived 'two-tier justice' in enforcing laws.

A company linked to a convicted county lines drug dealer has been exposed for owning a field that was illegally transformed into a caravan site over the May bank holiday weekend.

The land, located in Willows Green near Felsted, Essex, was swiftly taken over by an army of workers who descended on the four-acre wildlife haven within hours of the local district council closing its doors on Friday. This incident is part of a growing trend where travellers exploit bank holiday weekends, when council offices are shut, to establish unauthorized developments and later apply for retrospective planning permission in an attempt to legalize the site.

A second illegal site emerged on Saturday at Three Acres near Canterbury, where lorries were seen delivering static homes and a digger was spreading building materials. The landowner at this site has been issued with a stop notice, making any further breach a criminal offense.

However, no such action has been taken against the site near Felsted, which is registered under UK Real Estate and Land 2 Limited. The firm acquired the land for £125,000 in cash from the previous owner on April 29, 2025, with an overage deed arrangement to pay more if the land's value increases. Companies House records reveal that one of the company's directors is Chad Brady, a 31-year-old from Yorkshire.

Brady was identified at Hull Crown Court last year as the manager of a lucrative cocaine dealing operation in Bridlington. He pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply and received a two-year suspended prison sentence, 200 hours of unpaid work, and 10 days of rehabilitation. Brady resigned as a director of UK Real Estate and Land 2 Limited in January last year as the court case was underway.

He is also associated with 17 dissolved companies and three active ones, one of which is described as a yoga school. Other directors listed include David Malcolm Kaye, who has been involved with over 500 companies, most of which have been dissolved, and Lauren Anne Connell, who has directed 33 dissolved firms and four active ones. The field in question, located in the constituency of Conservative MP James Cleverly, was transformed under the cover of darkness.

About 30 vehicles, including cars, vans, and diggers, were brought onto the site, where vegetation was ripped up to prepare the ground for a hardcore and tarmac base. Aerial photos taken yesterday showed fences already installed as diggers continued to lay rubble. Mr. Cleverly, who was seen walking near the site, posted a video on Facebook demanding action.

He stated, 'This is why we have got to take action to make sure that building work like this, taking place outside office hours, clearly seeking to game the system, that we are able to take decisive and quick action. Because the local community here knows that this is going to be disruptive to them, and anyone who has tried to get a builder to start work after hours on a Friday on a bank holiday weekend will know that there's something not right about this.

' The MP had previously suggested there was 'two-tier justice' when it came to applying rules and laws to travellers. The Daily Mail had identified the spot as at risk of becoming an illegal camp after a local council source warned that travellers intended to import thousands of tonnes of hardcore to set up a site over the bank holiday weekend.

In an earlier video, Mr. Cleverly said, 'We often see situations where travellers move to land they own and without planning applications, they just build, build, build. No one else would be allowed to do so. And when the authorities try to take action, whether it be the council or the police, they're accused of racism to try and deter them from doing the right thing.

A system designed to protect people is being weaponised to allow them to do the wrong thing.

' The field, which was sold by a farmer to a real estate company for £125,000 a year ago, is believed to have been marketed as about ten smaller plots, with fears that some had been purchased by members of the travelling community. Using floodlights and generators, several men worked through the night at the weekend to build over the pristine countryside





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Illegal Caravan Site County Lines Drug Dealer Travellers Planning Permission James Cleverly

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