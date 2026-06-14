Convicted Killers on Trial for Murdering Prisoner at HMP Wakefield

The trial of three convicted killers accused of murdering a prisoner at HMP Wakefield began this week. The accused, Mark Fellows, David Taylor, and Lee Newell, deny murdering Kyle Bevan, who was found dead in a cell at the high security West Yorkshire prison. Bevan had been convicted and sentenced for the murder of his stepchild.

The trial of three convicted killers accused of murdering a prisoner at HMP Wakefield began this week. Double murderer Mark Fellows , who is nicknamed 'The Iceman', is on trial alongside David Taylor , 64, and Lee Newell , 57.

They all deny murdering Kyle Bevan, 33, who was found dead in a cell at the high security West Yorkshire prison on November 5 last year. Bevan, jurors have heard, murdered his stepchild. Prosecutors allege the trio, who all deny murder, worked as a 'team'. Bevan, Leeds Crown Court has heard, was followed into his cell before being stabbed 25 times.

Taylor was allegedly heard by a nurse to shout, in the vicinity of Newell, 'Nice working with you and The Iceman.

' Jurors heard Fellows was a contract killer who murdered two 'gangland kingpins', Paul Massey and John Kinsella, and that Taylor allegedly referred to Fellows as the 'Wakefield Dexter'. Bevan had been convicted and sentenced for the murder of his stepchild in 2023, jurors were told. He was serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 28 years.

As the trial began on Wednesday (June 10), jurors were told convicted murderer Taylor was heard to shout 'nice working with you and The Iceman' after child killer Bevan was found stabbed to death in prison. Bevan, the court heard, had been convicted and sentenced for the murder of his stepchild in 2023 and was serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 28 years.

He was a 'vulnerable prisoner' in the jail, where there had been 'tensions' between that category of prisoner and the other, 'main' prisoners, it was said. Prosecutors alleged the three defendants worked as a 'team' and moved to Bevan's cell in the jail, where he was said to have been stabbed with an improvised weapon or weapons. Jason Pitter KC, prosecuting, claimed the alleged murder of Bevan may have been committed following a 'desire to be transferred'.

Mr Pitter said that when he was being transferred out of the prison, Taylor was allegedly heard by a nurse to shout, in the vicinity of Newell, 'Nice working with you and The Iceman.

' Mr Pitter told jurors: 'Iceman' being a nickname for Fellows. What was the work that they had done together with The Iceman? We say that was the killing of Bevan and them operating together to do so





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Convicted Killers Mark Fellows David Taylor Lee Newell HMP Wakefield Kyle Bevan Murder Team Desire To Be Transferred Gangland Kingpins Contract Killer Vulnerable Prisoner Main Prisoners Gangland Offences Violence Including Murder Open Door Policy Closed Door Policy Bullying Of Vulnerable Prisoners Element Of Fear Among Some Vulnerable Prisoner

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