Convicted Man Selling Unlabelled Meals in Corner Shops

Stephen Akuoko, a 62-year-old man, has been convicted of selling unlabelled and unfit for human consumption meals under a name Tribal Foods in Watford. The story of the man and his discovery has raised suspicion about ready meals from unknown brands in corner shops.

A vile discovery inside the home of a man who was cooking ready meals to be sold in nearby shops reignited suspicion around the quick lunches from unfamiliar brands on offer in corner shops.

A convicted man named Stephen Akuoko, 62, was found selling what he called Tribal Foods but was found to be unlabelled and unfit for human consumption. Stomach-turning pictures taken inside his home showed dead fish piled up in the tub of his cluttered bathroom and squalid conditions in the kitchen where he prepared the meals





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stephen Akuoko Tribal Foods Ready Meals In Corner Shops Vile Discovery Food Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Spectacular' historical drama based on best-selling novel free to watchThe four-part drama based on the 1844 novel by Alexandre Dumas, starring Pierre Niney, and has been branded a 'masterpiece' by viewers.

Read more »

M&S' 'beautiful' summer dress 'skims the tummy' - and it's selling fast'I haven't got much of a waist, but this dress is very flattering and gives me shape'

Read more »

Amy Schumer showcases 'dream home' with views to die for after selling $11m Brooklyn townhouseAmy Schumer has offered fans a rare glimpse inside her stunning new New York City home, and it’s every bit as dreamy as she promised. See details.

Read more »

Two men convicted after filming antisemitic TikToks in LondonAdam Bedoui, 20 and Abdelkader Bousloub, 21 visited Stamford Hill to post clips of themselves harassing members of the Jewish community.

Read more »