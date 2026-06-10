Convicted murderer yelled 'nice working with you and Iceman' after child killer found stabbed to death in prison, court told

Three convicted murderers deny murdering a child killer who was found stabbed to death in prison. The incident occurred at HMP Wakefield, a high-security jail housing some of the most high-risk prisoners. Prosecutors alleged that the three defendants worked as a team and moved to the victim's cell in the jail, where he was stabbed with an improvised weapon or weapons. The case is about what the purpose of their actions was. The prison was made up of 77 per cent vulnerable prisoners and 23 per cent main prisoners at the time of the killing. There was tension between vulnerable and main prisoners, and main prisoners had become of a different calibre, in that there were more prisoners involved in more serious offences such as gangland offences and violence including murder.

A convicted murderer was heard to shout 'nice working with you and the Iceman' after a child killer was found stabbed to death in prison, a jury has heard.

The incident occurred at HMP Wakefield, a high-security jail housing some of the most high-risk prisoners, including those who have committed murder, gangland and organised crime, and offences against children. The three defendants, Mark 'The Iceman' Fellows, David Taylor, and Lee Newall, all deny murdering 33-year-old Kyle Bevan, who was found dead in his own cell with 25 stab wounds.

Prosecutors alleged that the three defendants worked as a team and moved to Bevan's cell in the jail, where he was stabbed with an improvised weapon or weapons. Jason Pitter KC, prosecuting, claimed the alleged murder of Bevan may have been committed following a desire to be transferred.

Mr Pitter said that when Bevan was being transferred out of the prison, Taylor was allegedly heard by a nurse to shout, in the vicinity of Newell, 'nice working with you and the Iceman'. Mr Pitter told jurors that 'Iceman' being a nickname for Fellows, and that the work they had done together with the Iceman was the killing of Bevan and them operating together to do so.

Jurors also heard that Taylor allegedly referred to Fellows as the 'Wakefield Dexter'. Prosecutors showed jurors CCTV footage which they claimed portrayed the defendants entering Bevan's cell in the prison, one by one. The prosecution say they followed him in there with real purpose. This case is about what that purpose was.

He was stabbed 25 times around the neck and body with a sharp weapon. They then left him for dead, one after the other. Not before though, putting him to bed. Not our phrase, but a phrase we anticipate you will hear later in the evidence.

Leaving him as if asleep. There it was that he on his bed, bled out, bled to death. His body then not discovered until the roll call in the prison the following morning. The prison was made up of 77 per cent vulnerable prisoners and 23 per cent main prisoners at the time of the killing.

The main prisoners had become of a different calibre, in that there were more prisoners involved in more serious offences such as gangland offences and violence including murder. Vulnerable prisoners and main prisoners would mix on the same wing at Wakefield prison, and there was an open door policy for cells during association times, in comparison to other cells which had a closed door policy. There was tension between vulnerable and main prisoners.

Main prisoners indicated that they didn't want to be housed in the same wing as vulnerable prisoners, particularly those who were sex offenders or those who had committed offences against children. There was also bullying of vulnerable prisoners. There was an element of fear among some vulnerable prisoners. In the weeks before, another murder took place in the prison.

A number of vulnerable prisoners had expressed concerns about their safety and didn't want to be there. Some main prisoners also didn't want to be there either. Bevan was a vulnerable prisoner who had been convicted and sentenced for the murder of his stepchild in 2023. He was serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 28 years, and was housed in A wing of the prison, on the fourth floor.

Bevan kept himself to himself and often stayed in his own cell. Lee Newall was in prison for life for murder and was also on A wing, on landing two in cell 4. He had expressed dissatisfaction with being at HMP Wakefield and a desire to be moved. He had expressed a dislike of vulnerable prisoners, jurors heard.

Mark Fellows was a category A prisoner serving a life sentence for two offences of murder and a conspiracy to cause really serious harm. He was also on A wing, on landing two, in cell 5





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HMP Wakefield High-Security Jail Murder Child Killer Vulnerable Prisoners Main Prisoners Tension Gangland Offences Violence Prison Life Sentence

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