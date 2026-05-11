Anthony Brennan, a notorious fantasist, entrapped Bill and his wife Heather to join the International Human Rights Commission charity with promises of an official mission to help international human rights. Brennan sent them on a wild goose chase to Tanzania, leading to a humiliating and exhausting experience for them. Brennan caused Bill to lose a significant amount of money, leading to his conviction for fraud. Bill will attend Brennan's sentencing and is vocal about his case.

A notorious Walter Mitty Anthony Brennan has been convicted of fraudulently sending a blind pensioner Bill on a ‘wild goose chase’ mission to Tanzania. Brennan spun a huge web of lies to enlist Bill and his wife Heather to join the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) charity.

The bizarre plot led to Bill and Heather buying plane tickets and turning up for a meeting with the Tanzanian foreign minister in 2023. They were stunned when the politician was not available and had never heard of any meeting





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Antony Brennan International Human Rights Commission Bill Conviction Fraud

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