A convicted sex offender entered an Arizona elementary school and assaulted a ten-year-old girl after bypassing security, exposing critical failures in school safety protocols and immigration enforcement.

In a harrowing incident that has sparked intense debate regarding school safety and immigration enforcement, a convicted sex offender managed to infiltrate an elementary school in Phoenix, Arizona, and sexually assault a ten-year-old student.

Abel Gblah, a Liberian national and registered sex offender who entered the United States in 2011, gained access to Orangewood Elementary School in November 2025. Despite his extensive criminal history and the fact that he was granted a green card under the Obama administration, Gblah remained in the country for many years.

Also read Crimestoppers Offers 10,000 Reward for Man Linked to Sexual Assaults on Sex Workers in Nottingham

School Security Failures Allowed Attacker Wandering

The internal review of the incident reveals a disturbing sequence of security failures that allowed him to wander the school hallways unimpeded for nearly an hour before he was finally apprehended. The attack occurred during the school day, and the ease with which Gblah bypassed security measures has raised serious questions about the protocols in place at educational facilities across the nation.

According to surveillance footage and witness accounts, Gblah entered the school lobby around 11:41 a.m. by walking through an unsecured door shortly after a late student. The only office technician stationed at the front counter was reportedly distracted by a DoorDash delivery at the time of entry. Gblah was accompanied by a parent and a second-grade student, which likely contributed to the staff's failure to question his presence.

Advertisement

When a school employee approached him and asked if he was a new staff member, Gblah falsely identified himself as a maintenance worker. The employee, assuming he was heading to the maintenance room to collect trash bags, allowed him to pass. He then proceeded down the hallway, where he encountered a ten-year-old girl. Using deception, he convinced the child that he was a doctor and lured her into an empty classroom.

Delayed Police Response Allowed Offender Escape

There, he sexually assaulted the victim before she pushed him away and immediately reported the incident to nearby adults. Although the school was alerted to the assault within minutes, the response was critically delayed.

Gblah managed to leave the campus around 11:49 a.m., more than forty minutes before a lockdown was eventually issued at 12:15 p.m. Police reported that the first official 911 call was not made until 12:21 p.m., by which time Gblah had already traveled over two miles to his home. He was later arrested on charges including sexual assault, kidnapping, and violation of probation.

Federal Officials Criticize Failure to Remove Offender

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Gblah had been convicted in 2021 of sexual conduct with a minor and was subsequently convicted again in 2022 for smuggling illegal immigrants. Federal officials, including former Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, have sharply criticized the Biden administration for failing to prioritize Gblah's removal from the country after his 2021 arrest.

Advertisement

In the wake of the tragedy, the Washington Elementary School District has implemented stricter security measures, including locking campus doors and requiring visitors to sign in with identification. The girl's family has also filed a notice of claim, signaling the potential for a major lawsuit against the district for negligence.