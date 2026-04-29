Cookbook Author Preserves Punjabi Heritage Through Traditional Cooking

Surinder Hothi, a cookbook author from Somerset, is dedicated to teaching traditional Punjabi cuisine to preserve her cultural heritage and honor her late mother. Through workshops and her book, The Business of Recipes, she shares the importance of food in immigrant culture and the legacy of her mother's teachings.

Surinder Hothi, a cookbook author based in Somerset, is on a mission to preserve her Punjabi heritage and the memory of her late mother through traditional cooking.

Having lost her mother at the age of 59, Hothi has dedicated herself to teaching British people the art of Punjabi cuisine, ensuring that the rich culinary traditions of her culture are not forgotten. She believes that for immigrants, food and language are the two most precious things they can carry with them to a new land.

Hothi's parents moved to Portsmouth, Hampshire, in the 1970s, where her mother instilled in her the importance of preserving their cultural identity through cooking. My mother wanted to try and preserve something, so she taught me traditional Punjabi cookery, exactly how she was taught in the village, Hothi recalls. It was the one thing she thought she could give me. Recognizing a growing trend where people are losing touch with their culinary heritage, Hothi decided to take action.

She runs cookery workshops designed to teach Punjabi cooking in the same intimate, hands-on way that mothers pass down recipes to their daughters. Her passion for preserving these traditions has culminated in the publication of her book, The Business of Recipes, which explores the deep connection immigrants have with food. In the book, Hothi shares personal anecdotes, including how her mother ran a bed and breakfast as a way to make a living when they first arrived in the UK.

This was a common strategy among immigrants who did not speak the local language. Hothi's work is not just about cooking; it is a celebration of cultural identity and a tribute to the enduring legacy of her mother. Through her workshops and book, she hopes to inspire others to reconnect with their roots and keep their culinary traditions alive for future generations





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