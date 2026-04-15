Cool Hand Luke Star Joy Harmon Dies at 87

Joy Harmon, the iconic actress best known for her role as Lucille in the 1967 classic Cool Hand Luke, has passed away at the age of 87. Harmon, who later found success as a bakery owner, died at her Los Angeles home after a battle with pneumonia. Her career also included roles in Bewitched and Batman, and she is survived by her three children and nine grandchildren.

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of Joy Harmon , a memorable presence from 1960s cinema, who has passed away at the age of 87. Harmon, who captivated audiences with her role as Lucille, the spirited car-washer in the iconic 1967 film Cool Hand Luke alongside Paul Newman, died peacefully at her home in the Los Angeles area on Tuesday.

Her passing was confirmed by a family member to TMZ, who stated she was surrounded by her loved ones.

Harmon's journey extended beyond the silver screen; after her acting career, she successfully transitioned to entrepreneurship, establishing and running a thriving bakery in Burbank, California.

The actress had been battling pneumonia for several weeks leading up to her death. Despite a challenging illness, she reportedly demonstrated remarkable resilience, fighting until the very end and showing signs of potential recovery.

In a poignant detail, she was reportedly working at her Aunt Joy's bakery just a day before being admitted to the hospital. Her family member shared that Harmon spent a period of one to two weeks in the hospital, followed by a multi-week stay at a rehabilitation center.

Ultimately, she returned home to receive hospice care, cherishing her final days with family and friends.

Beyond her celebrated role in Cool Hand Luke, Harmon's acting portfolio included appearances in films such as Village of the Giants, Angel in My Pocket, and One Way Wahine. Her television work also left a mark, with notable roles in popular series like Bewitched, The Odd Couple, and Batman.

Harmon consciously stepped away from the demands of her Hollywood career to dedicate herself to raising her three children with her former husband, Jeff Gourson.

Her family fondly remembers her as a person characterized by a profoundly positive outlook, abundant life force, and an innate ability to spread happiness throughout her years. She leaves behind a legacy of love and is survived by her three children and nine grandchildren.

Born in Queens in 1940, Joy Harmon's early life was shaped in Connecticut, where she participated in the Miss Connecticut pageant. Her performing talents were evident from a young age, leading her to begin her theatrical journey at a local theater in Bridgeport.

Demonstrating precocious talent, she achieved a significant milestone before her 19th birthday, making her Broadway debut in the 1958 play Make a Million, a performance that foreshadowed her eventual success in the film industry





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Joy Harmon, Star of 'Cool Hand Luke', Dies at 87Actress Joy Harmon, celebrated for her role as Lucille in the 1967 film Cool Hand Luke, has passed away at the age of 87. Harmon, who also had a successful career in television and later owned a bakery, died at her Los Angeles home after a battle with pneumonia.

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