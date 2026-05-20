British syrup manufacturers started making strawberry juice this week due to the delayed start to the growing season caused by the UK's cooler spring temperatures. Berry World and Berry World's Withers Farm are making significant harvests of good to very good-quality strawberries. Berry growers are implementing new technology and sustainable practices to ensure the sweetest and most delicious berries for British families this season. Berry producers are employing innovative technology and environmentally conscious practices to guarantee the finest possible harvest and prolong the British strawberry season.

Shoppers are set to notice a significant change to British strawberries this summer following cooler spring temperatures. The chilly spring conditions decelerated the ripening process permitting the strawberries to stay on the plant for longer and cultivate a more intense flavor profile.

To adapt to British weather patterns, berry growers are employing innovative technology and environmentally conscious practices to guarantee the finest possible harvest and prolong the British strawberry season. The result is that consumers will see sweeter juicier and in some cases larger berries. Strawberries remain a household staple for UK families throughout the summer months and have become closely associated with events such as BBC Wimbledon returning in June for a fortnight-long tournament concluding in July.

Berry producers including Dyson Farming are employing technology such as vertical farming systems to cultivate strawberries year-round in Lincolnshire. The retail chain Berry World's Withers Farm in Herefordshire reported that the result is that consumers will see sweeter juicier and in some cases larger berries. Nic Leeds the director at Berry World's Withers Farm in Herefordshire stated that the result is that consumers will see sweeter juicier and in some cases larger berries





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