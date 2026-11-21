Spanish police reveal bulk distribution of 30,000 inflatables before the July 30 mass crossing into Ceuta, disproving claims of spontaneous migration.

Spanish authorities have uncovered a sophisticated logistical operation that facilitated the mass entry of approximately 80,000 migrants into the Spanish territory of Ceuta from Morocco in late July. An investigation obtained by the newspaper El Mundo confirmed that a coordinated distribution of around 30,000 identical toy inflatables underpinned the unprecedented incursion. These black and white rubber rings, designed to emulate car tyres, were amassed in large quantities along the coast to support the swim across the border fence. The National Police believe the plastic rings were purchased in bulk and handed out to migrants prior to the crossing events on July 30 and 31, serving as a critical tool for the coordinated plan.

Logistical Details of the July 30 Mass Crossing

Police investigators determined that the inflatables were not acquired randomly by individuals but were sourced from a single batch acquired beforehand and distributed locally. The National Immigration and Borders Centre, known by its Spanish acronym Cenif, stated that the reports indicate a pre-arranged distribution and use for the mass crossing by swimming at a perfectly determined time and place. The sheer volume of the equipment, with figures ranging from 4,000 to potentially 30,000 rings, allowed investigators to rule out a random origin for the stock found in the Castillejos area. While initial estimates suggested 10,000 floats were used, aerial imagery of El Tarajal beach indicated the total number could be significantly higher. Authorities noted that the figure may be exaggerated because the rings were reused, with successful crossers passing them over the border fence to others waiting to follow.

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Distribution Mechanisms and Supply Chain Evidence

The investigation into the supply chain revealed that local shops in border towns did not stock close to the number of rings required for such a massive event. Consequently, authorities ruled out the possibility that migrants purchased the inflatables individually in these towns. Instead, the report highlighted that the almost exclusive presence of a single model of float, coupled with a limited number of distributors and points of sale, pointed to a centralized acquisition. The specific model identified is called the Giant Tyre, manufactured by a company named Intertex. Police noted that this particular inflatable has a delivery time of 60 to 90 days, further supporting the theory that the stock was ordered well in advance of the July 30 and 31 crossings. This lead time makes it highly improbable that the equipment was procured spontaneously by the migrants themselves.

Political Denials and Misinformation Claims

The revelations regarding the coordinated nature of the crossing have intensified political discourse regarding the involvement of Moroccan authorities. While many observers have blamed Morocco for stoking the surge of migrants to win concessions from Madrid, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has firmly dismissed these allegations. Speaking on Monday, Mr. Sanchez stated that no intelligence reports suggested any involvement from Moroccan authorities in any way. He instead pointed to disinformation campaigns on social media originating from Russia, Israel, and far-right groups as the primary drivers intended to sow discord in Spain and Europe. Jerusalem and Moscow strongly denied these allegations, while Rabat also refutes claims that it orchestrated the mass crossings. The police report corroborated these sentiments, stating that evidence has failed to indicate any Moroccan involvement or motive.

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Judicial Inquiry and Social Impact in Ceuta

The debate over the origins of the mass entry has sparked a judicial inquiry led by Maria Tardon, a judge from the High Court. This legal review coincides with reports that prosecutors have recorded dozens of sexual assaults since the 80,000 migrants flooded the territory at the end of July. Specifically, there have been 23 attacks reported, including nine against children, meaning nearly one incident occurred every day since the mass influx. The National Intelligence Centre, known as CNI, concluded in a report on November 11 that the spread of misinformation about a relaxed border crossing on social media fueled the incursion. The social fabric of Ceuta has been strained, with locals warning that the situation has worsened significantly in the last month. While most migrants were expelled and returned, around 5,000 remain in shanty towns on the beach.

Current Security Measures and Ongoing Investigations

Police forces are currently grappling with near-daily outbreaks of violence while managing the complex humanitarian and security situation on the ground. Among those suspected of sexual assault, investigators have identified four Moroccans, three Spaniards, and a Belgian individual. At least two Moroccans have already been convicted of theft, signaling a hardening stance by local law enforcement. The influx has also highlighted broader migration pressures across Europe, with the tiny island of El Hierro in the Canaries becoming the latest host of the crisis. El Hierro has been overwhelmed by 100 boats carrying nearly 11,000 West Africans within just a few weeks. The combination of judicial scrutiny, social tension, and the sheer scale of the logistical operation has made the Ceuta border a focal point for European security discussions.