The COP31 UN Climate Summit concluded in Antalya without an agreement after a historic overrun, as deep divisions over fossil fuels and warming targets prevented a final deal among global leaders.

The United Nations annual climate change summit concluded without a comprehensive agreement after extending beyond its scheduled conclusion in Antalya, Türkiye. COP31 President Murat Kurum announced during a plenary session on Sunday that delegates failed to reach consensus on the core text. The diplomatic impasse marked the end of a summit that stretched approximately 50 hours past its planned November 20 deadline.

Summit Timeline and Historical Context

The conference originally ran from November 9 through November 20 in Antalya, but the lack of agreement forced delegates to remain for an additional two days. This extension represents the longest overrun in the history of the UN climate talks. The event serves as the annual meeting for countries party to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, a tradition that began in Berlin in 1995. Recent summits have been hosted in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Baku, Azerbaijan, and Belém, Brazil.

Also read COP31 Climate Summit Ends in Standoff Over Fossil Fuel Language

Key Disputes Over Fossil Fuel Language

The primary obstacle to a final deal involved language regarding the transition away from fossil fuels. Countries including Russia and Saudi Arabia opposed text calling for such a shift. Conversely, the European Union and the United Kingdom refused to agree to any deal that did not explicitly acknowledge the leading cause of climate change. COP31 President Murat Kurum stated that parties opposing the text prevented adoption of the document.

Global Participation and Diplomatic Absences

Australia's Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen acted as President of Negotiations and expressed disappointment at the failure to reach a cover decision. While most countries sent delegations, notable absences included the United States, which did not send an official delegation for the second consecutive year. The US withdrew from the Paris Agreement in January 2026. Israel's environment ministry reported that officials would participate remotely due to security concerns in Antalya.

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Expert Analysis on Political Divides

Lavanya Rajamani, a professor of international environmental law at the University of Oxford, noted that no delegation left believing they had secured a win. She highlighted that the impasse demonstrates the growing gap between climate science and political will. The world is currently on track to exceed 1.5°C of warming above preindustrial levels, a threshold established by the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Future Implications for Climate Action

The failure to agree undermines efforts to turn annual climate pledges into concrete implementation. Previous agreements, such as the 2023 Dubai consensus, recognized the need to transition away from fossil fuels, but subsequent decisions have failed to advance this commitment. Experts warn that the absence of explicit references to fossil fuels in future texts may imply a lack of political intent to address the root causes of global warming.