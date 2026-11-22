The UN climate conference in Antalya extends past deadline as Saudi Arabia and the EU clash over omitted fossil fuel references, leaving a historic deal in jeopardy amid rising global temperatures.

The United Nations climate conference, known as COP31, has concluded in Antalya, Turkey, after extending significantly beyond its scheduled closure on Friday. The summit, originally set to end on November 20, broke the record for the longest UN climate conference by running more than 44 minutes past the appointed closing time. Tensions between the European Union and Saudi Arabia, along with other oil-producing nations, created an impasse that left the final agreement without specific language calling for a transition away from fossil fuels.

The Core Dispute Over Energy Language

Co-hosts Turkey and Australia drafted a fourth version of the deal earlier this morning in an attempt to bridge the widening divide among delegates. However, the final text maintains an omission regarding the phase-out of fossil fuels, a clause that had previously triggered threats of walkouts from vulnerable nations. Saudi Arabia and major oil-producing countries pushed vigorously to exclude explicit mentions of carbon-intensive energy sources while advocating for the inclusion of carbon removal technologies in the agreement.

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The European Union and Pacific island states found themselves in a direct verbal conflict with these energy-exporting nations. The EU maintained a firm stance that the draft failed to address the climate emergency adequately. Without explicit references to transitioning away from oil, coal, and gas, the European bloc refused to endorse the final document, arguing that such an omission would greenwash the continued use of fossil fuels.

Stakeholder Positions and Diplomatic Friction

Tuvalu's climate minister, Maina Vakafua Talia, expressed deep frustration with the negotiating dynamics, stating that it appeared as though delegates were negotiating directly with Saudi interests rather than addressing the global crisis. Minister Talia, representing a low-lying Pacific nation facing existential threats from rising sea levels, declared that if the world cannot address fossil fuels, the conference was wasting everyone's time.

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Ireland's Climate and Energy Minister, Darragh O'Brien, echoed these sentiments by stating that hopes for a meaningful deal were diminishing by the hour. Speaking during the closing plenary session, Mr. O'Brien asserted that the draft cover decision fell well short of the urgent action needed to avert disastrous levels of global warming. He explicitly stated that the European Union could not accept a COP that greenwashed fossil fuels without concrete commitments to phase them out.

Environmental organization 350.org also voiced strong disappointment regarding the final text. Sara Shaw, the groups campaigns and networks director, criticized the encouragement of carbon removal technologies, labeling carbon capture as one of the biggest scams of the overshoot era. Critics argue that these technologies are expensive and unproven at scale, potentially opening the door for continued oil and gas development under the guise of climate action.

Real-World Impact and Procedural Aftermath

COP31 President Murat Kurum opened the closing plenary session by conceding that no single nation had achieved all its objectives. He suggested that every delegation could find elements of their priorities in the text and encouraged the room to believe they were on the verge of a historic decision. Despite this optimistic framing, the lack of consensus left many delegations uncertain about the durability and impact of the agreement.

The breakdown in negotiations forced negotiating teams to reschedule flights on Saturday with little confidence that a finalized deal would emerge. Catering outlets and exhibits had already been dismantled from the venue, signaling the logistical closure of the event even as diplomatic tensions persisted. The fallout from the dispute over language has left expectations of a comprehensive global accord low as countries grapple with surging oil prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

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Observers from closed-door talks noted that Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers had successfully kept fossil fuel phase-out language out of the final draft. This development follows a string of climate-linked disasters ranging from Europe to Nepal and Indonesia, occurring against the backdrop of a super El Nino pattern that heightens the risk of extreme weather events. The summit highlights the deepening rift between nations prioritizing immediate energy security and those demanding urgent climate mitigation strategies.

As the conference concludes, the absence of a unified stance on fossil fuels marks a significant setback for international climate cooperation. The incident underscores the challenges of reaching consensus in a global political landscape where economic interests and environmental imperatives remain in sharp conflict. Delegates now face the difficult task of reconciling these competing priorities in future climate negotiations.