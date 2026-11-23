The COP31 climate summit concluded without an agreement for the first time since 2009. Financial strain and deep divisions over fossil fuel commitments prevented a final pact among participating nations.

Climate negotiators failed to reach a consensus at the COP31 summit, marking the first time since 2009 that the Conference of the Parties concluded without a formal agreement. The breakdown occurred due to irreconcilable differences regarding financial obligations for developing nations and disputes over how to address the role of fossil fuels in global warming.

Financial Shortages Hinder Climate Pledges

The European Union, traditionally the largest donor of climate finance, announced that its capacity to provide new funding is effectively exhausted. Turkish climate change minister, serving as the president of COP31, declared the possibility of fresh EU money for emission reduction projects dead in the water due to the absence of global progress on emission reductions for two consecutive years.

Also read COP31 Climate Summit Ends in Standoff Over Fossil Fuel Language

Soaring energy prices and strained government budgets have severely limited the financial support available for green transitions. The EU faces its own urgent need to spend heavily on direct subsidies and tax cuts to manage domestic fuel costs and refining capacity shortages. This domestic pressure has shifted the union focus away from providing billions in grants or loans to developing regions in Asia, South America, and Africa.

Deep Divisions Over Fossil Fuel Responsibility

Negotiators clashed intensely over whether the final text should explicitly blame the oil and gas industry for climate change. Panama environment minister stated that it is not acceptable to have a COP document that does not even mention fossil fuels as culprits behind global warming. Ireland energy minister echoed this sentiment, refusing to endorse the Antalya Pact without specific references to hydrocarbons as the key driver of climate change.

Advertisement

Conversely, many nations resisted this narrative, arguing that the focus on blame diverted attention from pragmatic solutions. The final draft was rejected because it lacked the specific reference to hydrocarbons demanded by the EU and its allies. The president of COP31 acknowledged that there was no consensus on the document, leading to the decision not to adopt any cover decision.

Criticism of Hypocrisy and Broken Promises

Asad Rehman, head of the environmental activist group Friends of the Earth, criticized the European Union for hypocrisy. He pointed out that while the EU insists on naming the oil and gas industry as guilty of driving climate change, it continues to consume more of these energy commodities itself. Rehman highlighted a litany of broken promises largely from developed countries, stating there is a lot of blame to go around.

Bloomberg reported last month that the EU also feels other wealthy regions are not doing as much in the climate finance department as they could and should. This sentiment contributed to the discord growing before COP31 even began. The lack of transparency and trust has made it difficult to build the coalition necessary for a binding agreement.

Developing Nations Question Energy Transition Costs

Developing nations are increasingly questioning the costs of the energy transition as financial support dwindles. Countries in Africa, many of which possess significant oil and natural gas resources, are reconsidering the benefits of climate loans and grants from the European Union and international institutions such as the IMF and World Bank.

Advertisement

The failure to agree on carbon capture technology further complicated discussions. Opponents argued that the technology is expensive, unproven at scale, and conducive to further oil and gas production. With wars and economic instability impacting state coffers globally, the political will to commit to ambitious emission reduction targets has weakened significantly, leaving a gap in the global effort to combat climate change.