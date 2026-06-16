Corey Feldman Hospitalized After In-Flight Medical Emergency, Later Diagnosed with Food Poisoning

Actor Corey Feldman was hospitalized following a medical emergency on a flight from Chicago to Los Angeles. Initial concerns over gallstones or pancreatitis were ruled out, with food poisoning identified as the cause. Feldman is now recovering at home and thanks fans for their support.

Corey Feldman 's recent in-flight medical emergency has been resolved, with his representative confirming the actor is recovering from a severe case of food poisoning . The 54-year-old was rushed to a hospital after feeling ill on a flight from Chicago to Los Angeles.

Initial concerns about potential gallstones or pancreatitis were later dismissed by doctors. Feldman is now out of the hospital and resting, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of fan support. The incident began after he posted on Instagram about a road trip stop in Gary, Indiana, to honor Michael Jackson before attending a screening of The Goonies in Chicago.

Following news of his hospitalization, fans flooded his social media with well-wishes and inquiries about his condition, many referencing his iconic 1980s film roles. Emergency personnel met the plane at the Los Angeles airport gateway and transported him for treatment. While the specific food item causing the illness remains unknown, the situation is no longer considered critical





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Corey Feldman Medical Emergency Food Poisoning Hospitalization Flight The Goonies Fan Support

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