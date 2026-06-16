Corey Feldman Hospitalized After Mid-Flight Medical Emergency; Fans Rally on Social Media

Actor Corey Feldman was rushed to a hospital following a medical emergency on a flight from Chicago to Los Angeles. He remains hospitalized for tests including an MRI as doctors work to determine the cause, having ruled out gallstones. Fans have flooded his social media with messages of support.

Corey Feldman , the 54-year-old actor known for 1980s classics like The Goonies and The Lost Boys, experienced a serious medical emergency while aboard a flight from Chicago to Los Angeles on Monday.

The incident occurred mid-air, prompting the flight to be met by paramedics upon landing at Los Angeles International Airport. Feldman was quickly transported to a nearby hospital where he has remained overnight and through Tuesday morning for further evaluation and treatment. His representative confirmed to the Daily Mail that he is still resting in the hospital and awaiting an MRI scan to determine the cause of his sudden illness.

While initial reports from TMZ suggested that onboard physicians suspected pancreatitis or gallstones, Feldman's representative later clarified that gallstones have been ruled out as a diagnosis, leaving the exact cause still unknown. The health scare has sparked an outpouring of concern and support from fans across social media platforms, particularly on Feldman's Instagram.

Just hours before his flight, Feldman had posted photos and videos from a stop in Gary, Indiana, where he paid tribute to Michael Jackson at the singer's birthplace. He was traveling to Chicago for a special screening of The Goonies, a film that cemented his status as a beloved child star of the 1980s. Following news of his hospitalization, fans flooded the comments section of that pre-flight post with messages wishing him a speedy recovery.

Many referenced his iconic role as Mouth in The Goonies, with phrases like 'Goonies never say die' appearing repeatedly. Others expressed personal concern, asking what had happened on the flight and sending prayers for his swift recuperation. This incident comes amid a busy period for Feldman, who had just participated in 40th-anniversary celebrations for another iconic film, Stand by Me.

Over the weekend, he reunited with former co-stars Jerry O'Connell and Wil Wheaton for live events in Indiana and Chicago to mark four decades since the release of the Rob Reiner-directed classic. The reunion was especially poignant given Feldman's recent public comments about being overlooked for a tribute to Reiner at the Oscars earlier this year.

While the focus now is on his health, the event underscores Feldman's enduring connection to his fans and the legacy of his work in 1980s cinema. As of Tuesday morning, no further updates on his condition have been released, but representatives indicate he remains under medical care as doctors work to identify the source of his mid-air illness





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Corey Feldman Medical Emergency Hospitalized The Goonies Stand By Me Mid-Air Illness Instagram Fan Support MRI Gallstones Ruled Out

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