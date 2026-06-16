Corey Feldman Rushed to Hospital After Medical Emergency on Flight, Stand by Me Co-Star Speaks on Oscars Snub

Former child star Corey Feldman was hospitalized after falling ill on a flight to Los Angeles. He had just reunited with Stand by Me co-stars for the film's 40th anniversary. The actor also addressed his exclusion from the Oscars tribute to Rob Reiner.

Former child star Corey Feldman , 54, was rushed to the hospital on Monday after experiencing a medical emergency aboard a flight from Chicago to Los Angeles.

Paramedics met the actor at the gate upon arrival, and he was transported to a local medical facility for evaluation. According to sources, Feldman became severely ill during the flight and was examined by a physician on board. Initial assessments suggest the issue may be pancreatitis or gallstones, though further tests are underway. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed a response to the airport for a patient in medical distress, and TMZ verified the patient as Feldman.

Representatives for the actor have not yet commented. Feldman's medical incident came after a busy weekend honoring the 40th anniversary of the classic film Stand by Me. He reunited with co-stars Jerry O'Connell and Wil Wheaton for special live events in Indiana and Chicago, celebrating the coming-of-age story directed by Rob Reiner. The film, which also starred the late River Phoenix, follows a group of boys searching for a missing body.

The anniversary events were bittersweet, as Reiner and his wife were tragically killed in December 2025. Feldman's participation in the celebrations was notable given his recent comments about being excluded from the emotional tribute to Reiner at the 2026 Academy Awards. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feldman addressed the snub, stating that while O'Connell and Wheaton participated in the tribute, he was not invited.

He expressed mixed feelings, saying, 'It felt a little bit like a family reunion I wasn't invited to,' but also noted, 'It is what it is.

' He added that he didn't want to dwell on personal grievances, instead focusing on the collective grief over Reiner's passing. A source previously told Daily Mail that Feldman was devastated by the exclusion, viewing it as a 'slap in the face.

' The Academy had included Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in the tribute, alongside O'Connell and Wheaton. Feldman's health scare now adds another layer of concern for the former child star, known for roles in The Goonies and Stand by Me. As he undergoes testing, fans have expressed support on social media, hoping for a swift recovery. Feldman rose to fame as a child actor in the 1980s, starring in iconic films such as The Goonies and Stand by Me.

His recent health scare has prompted an outpouring of well-wishes from fans and colleagues alike. The medical emergency occurred on a flight where he reportedly became nauseous and dizzy, leading to the intervention of a doctor on board. After landing, paramedics assessed him and transported him to a nearby hospital. The specific diagnosis remains pending, but sources indicate that pancreatitis or gallstones are suspected.

These conditions can cause severe abdominal pain and require immediate care. Feldman's representatives have not issued a statement, and the actor himself has not commented publicly since the incident. As he recovers, the entertainment community reflects on his enduring legacy. The Stand by Me anniversary events were a testament to the film's lasting impact, drawing crowds eager to hear behind-the-scenes stories.

Feldman's absence from the Oscars tribute continues to be a topic of discussion, but he has urged fans to focus on celebrating Reiner's life and work





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