Corey Heim Secures Dramatic Win in Chaotic NCTS Race; 23XI Racing Adds Driver to Lineup

Corey Heim claims victory in a thrilling NCTS race filled with drafting battles, multiple cautions, and team strategy. The win marks his third in five starts this season, bringing his career total to 26 wins. 23XI Racing also confirms Heim will join their full-time foundation.

The 2025 NCTS season has seen an exciting start with drivers battling for position using strategic drafting and aggressive moves. In the latest race, the competition was fierce as several drivers vied for the top spot.

Early on, Bell, Majeski, and Hocevar took turns leading the pack, showcasing their skills. A key moment came when Bell and Hocevar formed an alliance, pushing each other to break away from the field. Bell secured Stage 1 victory, followed by a Stage 2 win after a strategic pit stop by Gray backfired. The race remained chaotic with multiple cautions, including spins by Cleetus McFarland and major incidents involving Friesen and Majeski, which shuffled the running order.

In the final stages, a three-truck battle emerged between Heim, Honeycutt, and Hocevar. Heim and Honeycutt, both driving for Tricon, collaborated to fend off Hocevar. On the last lap, Heim defended aggressively to secure the win, marking his third victory in five starts this year and boosting his career total to 26 wins. This result also highlighted the strength of the Tricon team.

Meanwhile, 23XI Racing has announced that Corey Heim will join their full-time foundation, bringing his talent to a new chapter. From Formula 1 to MotoGP, our reporting brings fans closer to the sport they love, supported by advertising to deliver expert journalism while offering an ad-free option for readers





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