Corie Walsh, charged with murdering her son Barrett, petitions for release from jail to undergo specialized psychiatric care, citing improper treatment and severe postpartum psychosis.

Corie Walsh, a forty-year-old mother from Frankfort, Illinois, has formally requested release from jail to receive specialized mental health treatment while facing murder charges for the death of her two-year-old son, Barrett. The petition, filed on Thursday, argues that her current detention conditions are inadequate for managing her severe psychiatric condition and that she requires immediate, intensive care that a correctional facility cannot provide.

Jail Conditions Fail to Provide Psychiatric Care

Walsh's legal team contends that the Will County jail does not meet the necessary standards for treating severe mental illness, explicitly stating that the facility is not a psychiatric hospital. Attorneys highlight that Walsh was denied her psychiatric medication for six days before being placed on incorrect medication, a situation they describe as improper medical treatment. The filing details that she has only seen a psychiatrist twice during her seventy-six days of incarceration and receives counseling only once every five days to assess suicide risk.

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The defense emphasizes that Walsh lacks access to essential therapies, including individual and group sessions, as well as the continuous twenty-four-hour psychiatric care required for her condition. They argue that proper treatment involves diagnostic clarification, medication titration, and daily psychiatric contact, all of which are unavailable in her current jail cell. Consequently, her lawyers propose that she be released to her cousin, who would transport her directly to an emergency room for professional evaluation.

Defense Argues Insanity Due to Postpartum Psychosis

Andrea Lyon, Walsh's attorney, maintains that her client is suffering from overwhelming symptoms of postpartum psychosis, a condition that her team argues negates criminal intent. During a post-hearing press conference, Lyon stated that psychosis is not a choice and that her legal team is dedicated to understanding the condition fully to build a defense of not guilty by reason of insanity. She noted that they are learning everything possible about the medical and psychological aspects of the disorder.

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Prosecutors, however, allege that Walsh's actions were premeditated and influenced by an obsession with the trial of Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts mother who claimed postpartum psychosis when she killed her three children in twenty-twenty-three. Prosecutors claim that Walsh participated in group chats discussing the Clancy case and spreading conspiracy theories about Lindsay's husband, Patrick, on the day of the killing. In a final message to friends hours before the incident, Walsh reportedly wrote, It is manslaughter. Please help. I am really freaking out, while discussing the legal verdict of the Clancy case.

Details of the Tragic Event in Frankfort

The incident occurred on September first in Walsh's home in Frankfort, Illinois, where police discovered her two-year-old son, Barrett, hanging from a basement rafter. Walsh had allegedly slit her wrists in a bathtub upstairs in a botched suicide attempt after the act. Neighbors found Walsh in the bathtub attempting to harm herself with a blunt kitchen knife and rescued Barrett, but CPR efforts failed as the infant had no pulse. Two other children returned from school to find the scene and sought help from a neighbor.

Police reports indicate that Walsh was found rambling incoherently and believed she had killed her other children as well. An eight-month-old infant was also found unsupervised in the home. Prosecutors further allege that Walsh had planned to kill her husband, Michael Walsh, forty-four, with a poisoned drink, although Michael was unable to attend the recent hearing due to work commitments. Walsh's attorney stated that Michael is fully supporting her despite the allegations.

Future Legal Proceedings and Release Conditions

The defense has requested that Walsh be released to the custody of her cousin, with the condition that she be placed on an ankle monitor with GPS tracking if deemed necessary by the court. The cousin's home does not have any children living there, which addresses potential safety concerns regarding the other minor children in Walsh's life. The defense argues that any inpatient treatment would occur in a locked ward, while outpatient treatment could safely occur with her cousin.

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A judge previously denied Walsh's request for release, but the latest filing aims to demonstrate the urgent need for proper medical intervention. The next pre-trial hearing is scheduled for November twenty-third at the Will County courthouse, where supporters are expected to attend. Walsh's attorneys plan to continue fighting the murder charges by presenting medical evidence of her psychiatric state at that time, asserting that her actions were the result of a severe mental health episode rather than criminal malice.