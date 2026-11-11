Cornell Negotiated Chi Phi Fraternity Return Before Alleged Gang Rape Lawsuit

Cornell University reportedly discussed reinstating the Chi Phi fraternity days before a lawsuit alleging gang rape was filed, with talks stalling on September 10.

Cornell University was reportedly in negotiations to reinstate the Chi Phi fraternity just days before a woman identified in court papers as Jane Doe filed a civil lawsuit alleging she was gang raped in the fraternity house. The lawsuit was filed in New York County Supreme Court, and the negotiations were described in documents obtained by ABC News and reported by the Daily Mail. The alleged assault took place at the Chi Phi house in October 2024.

According to the reporting, the discussions were aimed at allowing the Ivy League school's chapter to return to campus as early as 2030. All of the men accused by Jane Doe have denied wrongdoing, and the allegations have not been proven in court.

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Chi Phi Reinstatement Options Under Negotiation

Cornell University was reportedly prepared to let the Chi Phi fraternity return in 2030 or 2031, but only if the fraternity admitted it had violated parts of the university's student code of conduct. The options were described in documents cited by the outlet.

One option made Chi Phi eligible to return in 2031. The other lifted the suspension one year earlier, in 2030, but effectively kept the fraternity on probation under a status called deferred dismissal. Under both dates, none of the Cornell students accused of rape would still be on the Cornell campus.

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The documents said Chi Phi would have had to admit violations related to 'alcohol-related behavior,' 'collusion or complicity,' 'drug-related behavior,' 'misconduct related to student organizations or groups' and 'assault and endangerment.' Discussions reportedly began as early as March and halted on September 10, six days before the lawsuit was officially filed.

Cornell and Chi Phi Dispute Over Accountability

Cornell University rejected the reinstatement proposal because Chi Phi refused to accept responsibility for its alleged violations, a university spokesperson told the Daily Mail on a Tuesday afternoon. The spokesperson said the university vehemently rejected the alternative resolution before Jane Doe filed her lawsuit.

The spokesperson said the university's Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards administers the student code of conduct. The code did not apply to sexual assault allegations or investigations of sexual assault, but it governed violations of organizational misconduct. The spokesperson added that Chi Phi remains barred from campus.

Chi Phi reportedly suggested removing language about alcohol-related behavior, along with allegations of assault, endangerment, collusion and complicity. Cornell declined that proposal and cited its 'particular concern' that the chapter had allegedly 'engaged in egregiously unsafe social event hosting practices by providing alcohol and providing drugs to attendees.'

Thomas P Giuffra, an attorney for Jane Doe, said he was shocked that Cornell would consider allowing the Chi Phi fraternity to return after what was alleged to have happened to his client. Giuffra said the proposed admission merely masquerades as accountability and argued there is no legitimate reason for the fraternity to exist at Cornell.

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Chi Phi's national organization said it is standard practice to work with a university on a timeline for restarting a chapter. The fraternity's national interim CEO, Trey Robb, said this was especially true at Cornell and that a pause in chapter activities lets the individuals involved leave school and the fraternity's rolls.

Impact on Cornell Students and Next Steps

The reported negotiations would have determined when the Chi Phi chapter could return to Cornell, and the timing mattered for students named in the lawsuit. Under the proposed dates of 2030 and 2031, none of the students accused of rape would still be enrolled on the Cornell campus.

Chi Phi's chapter at Cornell was temporarily suspended on November 8, 2024, before it was closed and banned from campus later that year. Robb said the pause could last many years and said the national headquarters were not currently in negotiations with Cornell University to return to campus.

Robb also said Chi Phi relies on host institutions such as Cornell to report issues with local chapters so that they can be addressed together. Jane Doe's civil lawsuit remains pending in New York County Supreme Court, and the accused men have denied wrongdoing.