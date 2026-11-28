A pregnant Cornell PhD student alleges Professor Daniel Halpern-Leistner harassed her and sabotaged her exams, prompting a federal lawsuit against the university and the faculty member involved in the case.

A pregnant doctoral student at Cornell University has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that Professor Daniel Halpern-Leistner subjected her to sustained sexist harassment and academic retaliation, ultimately destroying her academic career. Mingjun Sun, a 25-year-old mathematics graduate, claims the Ivy League institution failed to protect her after she rejected the professor's unwanted advances, leading to her removal from the PhD program.

The Core Harassment and Retaliation Details

The 62-page federal complaint, filed on November 19 in the Northern District of New York, outlines an alleged campaign of harassment that spanned three years. Sun, who arrived at Cornell in 2023 after graduating with first-class honors from London's Imperial College, alleges that Halpern-Leistner repeatedly made degrading remarks about women and subjected her to unwanted personal attention. The lawsuit details how the professor, who volunteered to become her academic adviser, allegedly arranged repeated one-on-one lunches and sat unusually close to her during interactions.

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The complaint asserts that the harassment intensified after Sun established her study habits, with Halpern-Leistner allegedly appearing regularly in the mathematics library at Cornell's Ithaca campus in New York to monitor her presence. Sun claims the relationship became increasingly uncomfortable as the professor began exhibiting possessive and intrusive behaviors that went beyond standard academic mentorship protocols. These actions allegedly continued despite Sun's attempts to maintain professional boundaries during their advisory meetings.

Stakeholder Positions and Official Responses

Cornell University and Professor Daniel Halpern-Leistner have strongly disputed the allegations, describing them as baseless and unfounded in a joint statement to the Daily Mail. The institution emphasized that Halpern-Leistner takes his role as a student advisor very seriously and possesses a strong track record of engaged mentorship for some of their brightest mathematicians. This defensive stance contrasts sharply with Sun's narrative of a toxic academic environment that prioritized the professor's personal interests over student welfare.

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Sun's legal team argues that the university repeatedly failed to intervene despite her reporting the conduct to officials, suggesting a systemic failure in handling harassment complaints within the mathematics department. The lawsuit highlights a power imbalance, noting that Halpern-Leistner held significant control over Sun's academic progression, which allegedly allowed him to act with impunity. Cornell's prestige as a leading research institution is now under scrutiny as the federal court examines the validity of these serious misconduct claims.

The A-Exam Incident and Academic Sabotage

The allegations culminate in a specific incident regarding the A Exam on November 17, 2025, a critical assessment determining whether doctoral students can progress to their dissertations. Sun claims that Halpern-Leistner interrupted her presentation and asked questions on unrelated subjects before acknowledging he had mishandled the assessment. He subsequently emailed her stating he would give her a conditional pass but imposed additional examination requirements that were not demanded of other mathematics doctoral students.

On November 20, Sun alleges she was kept for an eight-and-a-half-hour examination, far exceeding the planned three-to-three-and-a-half-hour duration. The complaint states she was placed in a freezing room in Malott Hall, where Halpern-Leistner allegedly confiscated her coat, phone, wallet, and student ID. When she complained about the extreme conditions, he reportedly responded by criticizing her attitude, and she was eventually allowed to leave at 8:30 pm after further questioning in his office.

Consequences and Pregnancy Complications

Sun discovered she was pregnant in January 2026 and informed university officials of pregnancy-related medical complications, adding a health dimension to the legal dispute. During a meeting on March 9, Halpern-Leistner allegedly questioned whether she could continue her PhD, allegedly referencing sexist remarks made earlier in December 2023 where he questioned her ability to combine graduate studies with having a family.

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By October 2025, Sun had decided she could no longer tolerate the personal interactions and told the professor she would not accompany him to lunch or participate in non-academic activities. The lawsuit claims this boundary-setting triggered the academic retaliation that followed, including the controversial exam conditions. Sun had originally hoped to complete her mathematics PhD by 2029 and build a career in quantitative finance, but the alleged harassment has effectively ended her time at the prestigious institution.