Cornell Student Winter Knutson Suicide Lawsuit Alleges Harassment and Negligence

Sofia Akber sues Cornell University and former classmates, alleging that harassment campaigns and administrative negligence led to the death of transgender student Winter Knutson in November 2024.

A legal complaint filed by Sofia Akber alleges that her child, Winter Knutson, died by suicide following a targeted harassment campaign orchestrated by former acquaintances at Cornell University. The lawsuit claims that school administrators failed to intervene in escalating conflicts between September 14 and November 10, 2024, allowing false accusations to destroy the student's reputation and mental health.

Details of Death and Legal Filing

Winter Knutson, a 19-year-old sophomore who identified as non-binary and used they/them pronouns, was found deceased in Fall Creek Gorge, a nature preserve in Ithaca, New York. Authorities determined the cause of death to be suicide after Knutson took their own life around 10:30 am on November 10, 2024. The young adult was the son of Allen Knutson, a mathematics professor at the Ivy League institution, and resided in the Loving House dormitory, which is designated as a supportive environment for LGBTQIA+ students.

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Sofia Akber initiated the lawsuit on October 26, naming the university and ten anonymous defendants referred to as John and Jane Does. The filing asserts that the tragedy resulted from a coordinated effort by two female classmates who manipulated Knutson before turning against them. The complaint details how these individuals allegedly spread twisted lies and engaged in a systematic campaign of intimidation that the university ignored despite visible distress signals.

Alleged Harassment Campaign Mechanism

The lawsuit describes a sequence of six escalating episodes of harassment that began after Knutson developed a romantic relationship with one of the named defendants. According to Akber, the friend admitted to pursuing the relationship solely to manipulate and lead Knutson on. Following the breakup, the friend and her roommate, described as a de facto enforcer, launched an alleged harassment campaign that included false accusations of sexual assault against Knutson.

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The complaint states that the defendants conducted door-to-door announcements inside Loving House, claiming that Knutson was drugging people. These actions were performed in plain sight within the residential community. The filing argues that the cumulative effect of these events created an atmosphere of intense social pressure and isolation, effectively trapping Knutson in a hostile environment where their character was publicly dismantled without institutional protection.

Cornell University Accountability Claims

Akber contends that Cornell University breached its duty to protect students by failing to oversee the conflict. The lawsuit highlights that the university made written promises of safety and inclusion in its recruitment materials and resident agreements. By allowing the harassment to metastasize, the administration allegedly violated the core mission of Loving House, which is designed to foster close-knit support and safety for all identities.

The filing cites peer-reviewed medical literature from Cornell's Bronfenbrenner Center for Translational Research to argue that the university should have recognized the heightened risk of self-harm among LGBTQ+ college students. Akber asserts that Cornell knew exactly whom it was gathering and that the institution ignored established data regarding elevated rates of suicidal ideation and psychiatric conditions in this demographic compared to cisgender heterosexual peers.

Suicide Note and Aftermath

In the days leading up to the tragedy, Knutson believed the false narrative constructed by the defendants. The complaint notes that Knutson confessed in writing to the alleged sexual assault, a statement contradicted by contemporaneous messages and physical timelines. The filing describes this confession as evidence of the coercive power exerted by the harassment campaign and the resulting community judgment.

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On the day of the death, Knutson penned a suicide note that centered on the destruction of their reputation, life, and future. The document reflected the profound impact of the alleged lies spread about them. Akber maintains that the combination of personal betrayal and institutional failure directly contributed to the decision to end their life, seeking legal recourse for the negligence that allowed such a devastating outcome to occur.