Cornell Study Finds Online Grocery Shopping Boosts Fruit and Vegetable Access for Low-Income Families

New Cornell University research shows that online grocery shopping, combined with incentive programs like Double Up Food Bucks, helps low-income families overcome barriers to buying fresh produce. The study found that families with young children or transportation challenges are more likely to purchase fruits and vegetables online, challenging assumptions about SNAP participants' shopping habits. As federal SNAP changes shift costs to states, researchers urge optimizing online access to combat food insecurity.

Cornell University 's recent study highlights how online grocery shopping can significantly improve access to fresh produce for low-income families enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program ( SNAP ).

The research, conducted in partnership with Double Up Food Bucks New York, a fruit and vegetable incentive program, reveals that families with young children or transportation challenges are more likely to purchase fruits and vegetables online. This finding challenges the assumption that limited resources deter low-income households from using digital grocery platforms.

Instead, online shopping serves not merely as a convenience but as a critical access strategy for those facing daily barriers such as time constraints and lack of reliable transportation. The study surveyed over 450 Double Up participants in New York state, finding that nearly half used their SNAP benefits to buy produce online, with a higher likelihood among families with children aged 0-4 or those living more than 20 minutes from a grocery store.

These insights underscore the importance of integrating online purchasing options with incentive programs to combat food insecurity and promote healthier eating habits. The research, led by first author Eunyoung Myung and co-authored by Tashara Leak, an associate professor at Cornell, was published in the American Journal of Health Promotion. Leak noted that while there is national interest in supporting SNAP families through online grocery shopping, empirical data in this area has been scarce.

Their work provides evidence that online access can bridge gaps for vulnerable populations, especially as federal policy shifts increasingly place financial responsibility for SNAP on state budgets. This evolving landscape adds urgency to efforts to streamline and optimize programs like Double Up, which help families allocate limited resources toward nutritious foods. The team is now exploring ways to enhance participation, including simplifying enrollment processes and investigating automatic enrollment options, with funding from the USDA.

Looking ahead, the researchers emphasize the need to refine how incentive programs are delivered and communicated to maximize impact. As Leak stated, many families rely on SNAP for a large portion of their groceries, yet dedicating those benefits to fresh produce remains difficult without additional support. The studyâ€™s findings suggest that policy makers and program administrators should prioritize expanding online purchasing capabilities and ensuring that digital platforms are accessible and user-friendly for low-income households.

By doing so, they can help mitigate upcoming challenges related to food insecurity and ensure that vulnerable families continue to have reliable access to healthy foods despite economic and logistical obstacles. The full study, titled "Factors Associated With SNAP Online Fruit and Vegetable Purchasing Among Produce Incentive Program Participants," is available via the American Journal of Health Promotion with DOI: 10.1177/0890117126145365





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SNAP Online Grocery Shopping Food Insecurity Fruit And Vegetable Incentives Low-Income Families Double Up Food Bucks Cornell University American Journal Of Health Promotion

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