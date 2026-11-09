Cornell University Lawsuit Alleges Ignored Assault Claims Against Student Esat Braveboy

Cornell University faces a lawsuit alleging it ignored reports of sexual assault by student Esat Braveboy from 2018 to 2021, compounding recent national scrutiny over campus safety.

A legal complaint filed in November 2023 alleges that Cornell University officials repeatedly ignored warnings about a male student who is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting multiple women on campus. The lawsuit names former student Esat Braveboy and the Ivy League institution, claiming the school failed to protect its community in Ithaca, New York, despite knowledge of his alleged behavior over several years. This legal action emerges during a period of intense national scrutiny for the university, which is already dealing with fallout from a separate, high-profile sexual assault case involving fraternity members.

The core of the complaint centers on a timeline of alleged incidents that span from 2018 to 2021, a period in which Esat Braveboy is accused of carrying out a string of sexual and physical assaults. The two former students who initiated the lawsuit accuse Cornell and Braveboy of allowing him to commit drug-facilitated sexual assault, rape, and sodomy against students. They state that at least five to ten other students were also sexually abused by Braveboy during this timeframe, with potentially more victims who have not yet come forward to the authorities.

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Specific Allegations And University Response Failures

The first plaintiff, who attended Cornell before 2021, claims she met Esat Braveboy in June 2018 and was repeatedly sexually assaulted by him until that fall. She alleges that the university's Title IX office had already received numerous complaints about his behavior before she reported her own alleged abuse later that same year, yet no effective action was taken to intervene or protect her. Her legal team argues that the institution ignored reports of his egregious sexual misconduct against college students.

The second plaintiff, who attended the university from 2019 to 2024, provides a separate account of alleged abuse that occurred during her sophomore year. She claims she met Esat Braveboy in 2021 and that a month later, in May, he sexually, physically, and verbally assaulted her inside his campus dorm room. She filed a formal complaint with Cornell's Title IX office in August of that year, asserting that the university failed to take appropriate action to address the report immediately.

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Investigation Timeline And Student Withdrawal

According to the lawsuit, an internal investigation into the matters involving Esat Braveboy only began after another woman came forward with additional allegations against him. Despite the initiation of this review process, the university ultimately closed the investigation after Esat Braveboy withdrew from Cornell in December 2021. The plaintiffs argue that this timeline demonstrates a pattern of institutional failure to act decisively while the accused remained on campus and potentially free to harm other students.

Esat Braveboy has denied the sexual abuse allegations brought against him. Both he and Cornell University attempted to have the lawsuit dismissed through legal motions, but a judge recently allowed the case to proceed. Cornell has subsequently filed an appeal against the court's decision, indicating that the institution intends to continue contesting the legal claims in higher courts. The ongoing legal battle highlights the complex jurisdictional and procedural challenges in campus sexual assault cases.

Context Of Recent Campus Scandals And Reviews

These revelations come just weeks after Cornell faced national outrage over a separate lawsuit filed by a former student who claimed seven fraternity members drugged and gang-raped her in October 2024. That woman, identified as Jane Doe, alleged she was pressured into taking multiple drugs and drinking alcohol before being sexually assaulted over several hours inside the Chi Phi fraternity house. She later reported the incident to campus police, though prosecutors initially declined to bring criminal charges in that specific instance.

Following the separate assault allegations, Cornell conducted its own investigation which resulted in disciplinary action against several students involved. The allegations prompted New York Governor Kathy Hochul to appoint Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor to oversee a new criminal investigation. Veteran outside counsel Jacqueline Kelly was assigned to run the investigation team for the state, ensuring an independent review of the criminal aspects of the case.

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Institutional Leadership And Future Steps

University President Michael Kotlikoff acknowledged the school needed to improve its response to sexual misconduct allegations in an October video address. He stated that the administration and community must do better in handling these critical issues. Additionally, Cornell appointed former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates to independently review the university's handling of sexual assault complaints across its departments.

When approached for comment regarding the current lawsuit, Esat Braveboy's lawyer Keith White stated that his client's response to the allegations is provided in his formal response to the lawsuit. Esat Braveboy hung up the phone when contacted by reporters for additional comment. The Daily Mail has contacted the attorneys representing the women in the lawsuit for further comment as the legal proceedings continue in New York courts.