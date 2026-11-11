Cornelly Horror: Wisconsin Mother Loses 11-Month-Old to Balloon Choking in Home

A Keno mother's 11‑month‑old son died choking on a popped balloon while driving home from a Racine Halloween event, prompting a rare birth and fundraiser.

A Keno mother lost her 11‑month‑old son to a choking incident on October 24 while returning from a Racine Halloween trunk‑or‑treat. The tragedy unfolded in the backseat of the car, when two balloons popped and one sloughed a fragment that the child inhaled. The baby choked instantly and, after frantic CPR and attempts to remove the foreign body, the police and emergency crew declared him dead.

The Fatal Balloon Clip

Kisha Avitia‑Wilson, a 31‑week pregnant woman from Kenosha, told WISN that she heard a loud pop, glanced at the back seat, and saw her infant, Don'vyaire, blue and struggling. She pulled over on Sheridan Road, called 911, and tried to clear his airway. No medical professional could revive the child.

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Immediate Aftermath and Emergency Response

Police arrived a few minutes after the emergency call. An ambulance transported Don'vyaire to a Racine hospital, where the thirty‑two‑hour investigation confirmed his death due to airway obstruction. Evacuation and an ambulance call fostered premature labor in the mother, who had contractions throughout the day. At the time of the incident she was already 31 weeks pregnant.

Birth Amid Grief and Fundraising Efforts

Two days after the fatal accident, on a Wednesday, Avitia‑Wilson gave birth to a second son-a fresh blessing amid grief. She now mourns her youngest while bringing up two daughters and preparing for another child's arrival.

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Community Response and Safety Warning

Avitia‑Wilson has urged parents to be vigilant around balloons, describing them as a hidden danger. She publicly released a statement on social media warning that "balloons can happen to anyone's child." Her family has launched a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs, and a fundraiser will run at Culver's on Douglass Avenue, Racine, on November 11, with the chain pledging 25% of sales for the period between noon and 9 p.m. to the family when customers mention "Baby Don" at checkout.

Looking Forward: Safety Measures and Preventative Steps

In the wake of this tragedy, Avitia‑Wilson's advocacy points to a broader need for heightened safety protocols in Halloween events, especially during trunk‑or‑treats. She plans to inform schools and community organizations about proper balloon handling. By sharing her story, she hopes to prevent similar deaths in the future.