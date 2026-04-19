Cornish Hospitality Sector Faces Insolvency Crisis Amidst Rising Costs and Local Resentment

Pubs, restaurants, and hotels in Cornwall are on the brink of collapse due to escalating government-imposed costs, including increased wages and national insurance contributions. This economic pressure exacerbates existing tensions over 'overtourism' and declining visitor numbers, creating a dire outlook for the region's vital hospitality industry.

The hospitality sector in Cornwall is facing a severe crisis, with pubs, restaurants, and hotels teetering on the brink of insolvency due to a confluence of factors stemming from government policy changes. This economic strain arrives at a time when local sentiment towards tourists has been notably fractured.

Not long ago, residents in popular Cornish towns expressed significant frustration with the perceived impact of holidaymakers on their daily lives, lamenting a 'tourist takeover' in places like St Ives, where a substantial portion of properties are dedicated holiday homes. This desire to reclaim coastal areas by full-time residents was amplified during the 2022 staycation boom. Malcolm Bell, the former head of Visit Cornwall, famously articulated this sentiment by distinguishing between friends, guests, tourists, and what he termed 'f***ing emmets,' the Cornish slang for ants, used to describe unwelcome tourists. The term 'emmets' has even appeared as graffiti on road signs, despite tourism being a significant contributor to the local economy, injecting £2 billion annually. This potentially unwelcoming atmosphere, coupled with increasing costs, traffic congestion, and crowded beaches, has contributed to a decline in visitor numbers, with tourism in the South West reportedly down by 12 per cent in 2024 before a slight increase last year. Adding to the industry's woes, Cornwall's official tourist board recently entered voluntary liquidation due to insurmountable financial problems. Amidst these challenges, the ongoing Iran War has triggered a fuel crisis, ironically creating an expectation of a larger staycation season, with struggling business owners emphasizing the critical need for tourists. The impact of local discontent over 'overtourism' pales in comparison to the significant financial pressure exerted by the government. Skyrocketing rates, initiated with Chancellor Rachel Reeves's October budget, have placed immense strain on businesses. The recent increase in the national living wage to £12.71 per hour for those aged 21 and over, a 4.1 per cent rise, alongside hikes in minimum wage, national insurance contributions, and the introduction of pension auto-enrolment, has created a climate of fear for many Cornish business owners, pushing them towards insolvency. The consequences are already stark, with multiple hospitality venues forced to close. A particularly grim February day saw the closure of four pubs, including The Golden Lion in Port Isaac, famous for its appearance in the TV show Doc Martin. The Pityme Inn at St Minver, The London Inn in Padstow, and The Lugger Inn in Polruan, all part of The Cornish Inns group, shut their doors suddenly after co-director Jason Black cited a lack of sufficient capital to continue operations responsibly. In the vibrant culinary scene of Falmouth, Vanessa Clark, owner of the waterside restaurant Indidog, is currently foregoing her own wages to ensure the business's survival amidst escalating costs. Further compounding the difficulties, the trendy Falmouth restaurant Hevva!, led by acclaimed chef Will Johnson, announced its closure in March, mere weeks after being recognized in the 2026 Michelin Guide. While Johnson cited attractive opportunities in London as a factor, he candidly admitted that 'times are tough for restaurants, and they’re getting tougher.' Another restaurateur in Falmouth, speaking to the Daily Mail, detailed the arduous reality of operating a business under the burden of soaring rates. Vanessa Clark, 52, who has managed the 100-seater Grade II-listed Indidog since 2019, revealed that neither she nor her husband Simon are drawing any salary as they battle the financial fallout from Labour's 'quadruple rates hit.' Clark explained the substantial financial burden, stating, 'Last year, it was £1,300 extra for every member of staff, and we have 31 on average. That cost us around £50,000. And then they changed the levy for business rate relief.' She further elaborated on the detrimental impact on staff development, highlighting an inability to train younger individuals due to the necessity of higher pay for more senior staff, leading to a situation where she, as the owner, earns less than her 18-year-old employees. The article concludes by noting the profound mental and physical toll on business owners, with brothers Hugh and Steve Ridgway of Polzeath's St Moritz Hotel and Cowshed Spa expressing feelings of 'utter frustration and hopelessness' shared by many in the hospitality industry





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