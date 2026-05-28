Cornwallis Academy Faces Court Action Over 3G Football Pitch Noise

A Kent secondary school is being prosecuted by a neighbour over noise from its new £700,000 3G football pitch, reigniting a dispute that began with a planning condition banning whistles after hours.

Cornwallis Academy , a secondary school located near Maidstone in Kent, England, is facing a private legal prosecution initiated by a nearby resident over alleged noise disturbances stemming from its newly constructed 3G artificial grass football pitch.

The school, operated by the Future Schools Trust, invested £700,000 to create a floodlit, FIFA-certified synthetic pitch, which officially opened in June 2023. The facility was built to provide an all-weather training ground for students and local community sports groups.

However, the project became contentious shortly after its inauguration when neighbours began complaining about excessive noise, particularly from matchday whistle use during evening hours. Initially, Maidstone Borough Council had granted planning permission for the pitch in January 2023 with a specific condition: no whistles were to be used during any after-hours matches to mitigate potential noise pollution. Despite this stipulation, residents continued to report disturbances, leading to a formal complaint about the council's failure to enforce the whistle ban.

In response, the council ordered a cessation of pitch activities, citing a breach of planning control. The school appealed, and in 2025 the whistle prohibition was lifted by planning inspectors, a decision that further frustrated local residents who argued the facility compromised their quality of life. Now, a neighbour living only 300 feet away from the pitch has escalated the matter by bringing a case to the magistrates' court under section 82 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

The claim accuses Cornwallis Academy of creating a statutory noise nuisance, defined under the Act as any emission of noise that is 'prejudicial to health or a nuisance'. At the first hearing held at Maidstone Magistrates Court earlier in May 2026, the Future Schools Trust entered a plea of not guilty. The case has been adjourned and is now scheduled for a full hearing at Sevenoaks Magistrates' Court on October 23, 2026.

A school spokesperson, Mason Dadson, acknowledged the proceedings but emphasized that the complaint solely concerns the pitch's use outside normal school hours. He reiterated that the school denies any nuisance exists and is cooperating fully with the judicial process. Dadson highlighted that the pitch was installed after a comprehensive planning procedure that involved Sport England and received full council approval.

He also underscored the school's mission to offer a safe, affordable, and inclusive sports resource for young people and community clubs, noting that the 3G surface replaced two previous grass pitches on the same site. The legal battle underscores the ongoing tension between community sports infrastructure development and residential peace, especially in areas where such facilities operate in the evenings under floodlights





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cornwallis Academy Noise Nuisance 3G Pitch Environmental Protection Act Maidstone Future Schools Trust Planning Permission Community Sports

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Restore Britain faces backlash over failure to condemn anti-Semitic remarks by supportersThe Restore Britain party is under pressure to address claims of anti-Semitism among its high-profile supporters and officials. The party, led by former Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe, refused to disavow vile comments including calling for the deportation of Jews and insinuations that Nigel Farage has been bought by Jewish money. Far-right activist Steve Laws, a prominent supporter, has called for the removal of Jews from Britain, branded Adolf Hitler a 'misunderstood politician', and cast doubt on the Holocaust. The party's campaigns director also implied Farage was influenced by Jewish money. The Campaign Against Antisemitism condemned the party's failure to distance itself from such views. Meanwhile, Restore Britain's rise threatens to split the Right-wing vote in the Makerfield by-election, aiding Labour candidate Andy Burnham.

Read more »

Green Party Faces Internal Rebellion Over Makerfield By-Election CandidateThe Green Party's decision to field Sarah Wakefield in the Makerfield by-election has sparked fury among members who fear splitting the left-wing vote could hand Reform a victory. The party faces internal calls to stand aside for Labour.

Read more »

Adam Sandler Faces Backlash for Wearing Sweatpants to Wife's Film PremiereComedian Adam Sandler drew criticism and some defense after wearing an orange hoodie and sweatpants to his wife Jackie Sandler's 'Office Romance' premiere, as fans called the casual look disrespectful.

Read more »

Man United academy notebook: First-team prediction and Carrick backing for LaceyThis week's Man Utd academy notebook brings you the latest news, reaction and views around the club's youth system.

Read more »