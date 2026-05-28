Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall's ex-girlfriend returns to social media after break-up

Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall's ex-girlfriend Ellie has returned to social media after a recent break-up. The couple quietly split after a year together, with insiders claiming they ended things before things got more serious because they were 'at different times of their lives'.

Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall 's ex-girlfriend Ellie has returned to social media after a recent break-up. The couple quietly split after a year together, with insiders claiming they ended things before things got more serious because they were 'at different times of their lives'.

Despite the split being a mutual decision, Ellie is said to be taking the break-up hard. To take her mind off their separation, Ellie headed to Heaton Park in Manchester with a friend and shared a picture of their sunny afternoon on her Instagram. The picture shows Ellie posing wearing a green vest top and white shorts, sporting a pair of sunglasses on her head.

Alan, 43, and Ellie, 26, who is 17 years his junior, both realised the relationship would not stand the test of time and decided to part ways before it got more serious. The couple had been dating since December 2024, just weeks after Alan returned to the UK after appearing on I'm A Celebrity in Australia. They managed to keep their blossoming romance under wraps, before finally going public after rumours in May 2025.

In a sweet picture to reveal their relationship, Alan reposted a photograph showing him happy and smiling with Ellie, with his daughter Sienna, 12, in the middle of them. The couple had been together for over a year, with Ellie often sharing pictures of their time together on social media.

However, the pair have now removed all traces of each other from social media and no longer follow each other. In recent weeks, Alan has shared photographs of his daughter Sienna as he dedicates his time to her in the wake of his break-up. Alan and Ellie met at Delta Hotels by Marriott Worsley Park Country Club, which Alan is a member of and Ellie is a human resources coordinator there.

Ellie is largely private, but has shared glimpses into her life with Alan on social media. In January, Ellie revealed the pair had spent their first NYE together as she shared a loved-up snap. The couple were seen together at various events, including the wedding of Alan's soap co-star Jack P. Shepherd to his wife Hanni last July.

Alan was previously in a relationship with his Coronation Street co-star Tisha Merry, 32, however they split in 2024 after five years together. He was also previously married to Hollyoaks actress Lucy-Jo Hudson before their split in 2018. The pair share daughter Sienna together. Alan often shares snaps of his gym sessions to Instagram alongside co-star Colson Smith, 27, who has himself lost a staggering 10st





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Alan Halsall Ellie Coronation Street Break-Up Social Media Heaton Park Manchester I'm A Celebrity Australia Delta Hotels Marriott Worsley Park Country Club Human Resources Coordinator Private January NYE Wedding Jack P. Shepherd Hanni Coronation Street Co-Star Tisha Merry Split 2018 Hollyoaks Lucy-Jo Hudson Daughter Sienna Gym Sessions Colson Smith 10St Lost Weight

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